FOOTBALL: Titans overcome penalties, thrive in run game and second-half defense

Papillion-La Vista South overcame penalties and dominated the running game and defense in the second half in a 35-21 win over North Platte in their home opening win on Friday night.

The Titans opened the game with a heavy dose of senior running back Devyn Jones, who punched in the first touchdown of the game from four yards out to close out an eight-minute, 16-play drive.

However, Papio South consistently fell into committing penalties. Facemasks on the kickoff and first play from scrimmage after their opening touchdown set up the Bulldogs in prime field position. One play later, a 48-yard scamper by Brock Roblee cut the Titans lead to 8-7.

Jones said the Titans “trusted the offensive line” to set the tone. Head coach Tim Clemenger added that the run game is part of their identity.

“It’s one of our strengths that we’ve focused on this year,” Clemenger said. “The O-line loves it, they buy into it, Dev loves it, buys into it. Everybody's buying into it, so you got something special so hopefully we can keep it going throughout the year.”

Defense was also key for the Titans after giving up a pair of touchdowns to start the game. At the beginning of the second half, Papio South forced two three-and-outs, and scored a touchdown after both to push the lead to 28-14.

“At the very beginning we struggled on defense, and they had our number early,” Clemenger said. “Really, really good running game, so getting those two stops in the second half, that was absolutely huge. We were able to score, able to keep North Platte at bay.”

Senior linebacker Trace Marco was also a key part of that success, racking up tackles and a pair of tackles for loss. Marco says that comes from playing with energy.

“The fans that helped, and reading our keys,” he said. “They were running weak side more often, and I knew I just got to stay home.”

Jones finished off with three total touchdowns to lead the offense, which he said “felt really good.”

The Titans hope to carry the momentum from a season-opening win in front of a full stadium into their next game on the road against Fremont on Friday, Aug. 26.

SCORING SUMMARY

- Devyn Jones 4-yard touchdown run, two-point conversion run by Sam Schuler GOOD; 8-0 Titans, 3:52 first quarter

- Brock Roblee 48-yard touchdown run, extra point attempt GOOD; 8-7 Titans, 3:12 first quarter

- Kylan Connor 4-yard touchdown run, extra point attempt GOOD; 15-7 Titans, 9:22 second quarter

- Kolten Tilford 8-yard touchdown run, extra point attempt GOOD; 15-14 Titans, 5:12 second quarter

- Devyn Jones 2-yard touchdown run, extra point attempt GOOD; 22-14 Titans, 6:13 third quarter

- Sam Schuler 43-yard touchdown pass to Keenan Flannery, extra point BLOCKED; 28-14 Titans, 4:14 third quarter

- Caden Joneson 7-yard touchdown run, extra point GOOD; 28-21 Titans, 11:50 fourth quarter

- Devyn Jones 3-yard touchdown run, extra point attempt GOOD; 35-21 Titans, 3:49 fourth quarter

Papio South v North Platte 8.19 A series of photos from the Titans' 35-21 win at home against North Platte on Friday, Aug. 19.