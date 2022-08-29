FOOTBALL: Titans pull away at Fremont before Friday's match-up with Monarchs

Papillion-La Vista South pulled away for a 35-19 win over Fremont on Friday night at Heedum field in Fremont with back-to-back third quarter scores.

“We came out and tried to make a few adjustments, but we lost some bodies — two, three pretty key guys as we went along,” said Fremont coach Lee Jennings. “Our depth showed a little bit.”

The Titans led 14-13 going into the halftime break after a touchdown on their opening possession and a pair of Nate Jones field goals, as the Tigers never found a way to pull in front in the second half.

The Titans found the end zone on a 34-yard pass to Keenan Flannery on the first possession of the second half to open up a 21-13 lead.

After Fremont misplayed the ensuing kickoff to start at the nine yard line, the Tigers failed to escape the shadow of their own goal posts, giving the Titans plus field position.

Papillion-La Vista turned it into seven more points with a 12-yard run by Kylan Connor, extending the advantage to 28-13 with 4:13 left in the third quarter.

Brooks Eyler briefly breathed life into the Tigers, scooting his way through the Titans defense for a 65-yard touchdown on a screen pass, the first varsity touchdown for the sophomore.

Eyler also rushed for 61 yards on 12 carries.

The point after attempt was blocked, leaving Fremont still trailing by two scores at 28-19.

Fremont had a chance to turn the game around after Papio South missed a 40-yard field goal with just over 11 minutes to play.

The Tigers’ possession ended at midfield on a failed fourth down attempt.

The Titans ran out the majority of the final seven minutes before sealing the win with its third score of the second half on a 14-yard touchdown run by Devyn Jones.

The Titans start 2-0 for the first time since 2019 and will face cross-town rivals Papillion-La Vista (0-1) on Friday, Sept. 2, at 7 p.m.

Papio South 7 7 14 7 35

Fremont 7 6 6 0 19