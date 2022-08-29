 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
FOOTBALL

FOOTBALL: Titans pull away at Fremont before Friday's match-up with Monarchs

Keegan Flannery.jpg

Papio South tight end Keenan Flannery (No. 41) runs with the ball during the Titans' 35-19 win at Fremont on Friday, Aug. 26.

 RANDY SPEER, FREMONT TRIBUNE

Papillion-La Vista South pulled away for a 35-19 win over Fremont on Friday night at Heedum field in Fremont with back-to-back third quarter scores.

“We came out and tried to make a few adjustments, but we lost some bodies — two, three pretty key guys as we went along,” said Fremont coach Lee Jennings. “Our depth showed a little bit.”

The Titans led 14-13 going into the halftime break after a touchdown on their opening possession and a pair of Nate Jones field goals, as the Tigers never found a way to pull in front in the second half.

The Titans found the end zone on a 34-yard pass to Keenan Flannery on the first possession of the second half to open up a 21-13 lead.

After Fremont misplayed the ensuing kickoff to start at the nine yard line, the Tigers failed to escape the shadow of their own goal posts, giving the Titans plus field position.

Papillion-La Vista turned it into seven more points with a 12-yard run by Kylan Connor, extending the advantage to 28-13 with 4:13 left in the third quarter.

Brooks Eyler briefly breathed life into the Tigers, scooting his way through the Titans defense for a 65-yard touchdown on a screen pass, the first varsity touchdown for the sophomore.

Eyler also rushed for 61 yards on 12 carries.

The point after attempt was blocked, leaving Fremont still trailing by two scores at 28-19.

Fremont had a chance to turn the game around after Papio South missed a 40-yard field goal with just over 11 minutes to play.

The Tigers’ possession ended at midfield on a failed fourth down attempt.

The Titans ran out the majority of the final seven minutes before sealing the win with its third score of the second half on a 14-yard touchdown run by Devyn Jones.

The Titans start 2-0 for the first time since 2019 and will face cross-town rivals Papillion-La Vista (0-1) on Friday, Sept. 2, at 7 p.m.

Papio South 7 7 14 7 35

Fremont 7 6 6 0 19

Other Papillion scores

Millard North 0 14 7 7 6  34

Papillion-La Vista 7 7 7 7 3  31

Players of the game: junior RB Payton Prestito (16 carries for 127 yards and two TDs), senior Levi Widdowson (seven tackles, three TFLs)

Next up for the Monarchs (0-1): at Papio South (2-0) on Friday at 7 p.m.

Platteview 13 7 13 7  40

Falls City 0 0 0 0  0

Player of the game: senior RB/SS Ethan Golda (nine carries for 121 yards and two TDs, 60-yard TD reception, three total tackles, two sacks)

Next up for the Trojans (1-0): home against Lincoln Christian on Friday at 7 p.m.

