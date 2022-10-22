FOOTBALL: Trojans make playoffs for first time since 2011, need corrections after 34-0 loss

Even after a 34-0 defeat on senior night to Ashland-Greenwood, Platteview football is playoff-bound for the first time since 2011.

The Trojans will face No. 6 Adams Central in Hastings on Friday, Oct. 28.

“The senior class has been pretty instrumental in (making the playoffs),” Trojans head coach Mark McLauglin said. “They're my first class, so I’m pretty close with them. They've seen it all. They lost in 2019 when they were freshmen. We played No. 1 Wahoo, who won the state title that year, and we got thumped like 61-0. And it was like the lowest of the lows when we walked off the field.”

After 5-4 finishes in 2019 and 2021, and 3-6 in 2020, the Trojans “did enough” right early in the season to finish 6-3 and earn a spot in the playoffs without “limping in” as a 15- or 16-seed.

“We did enough of the things right early in the year to put ourselves in a position where you don't have to beat Ashland-Greenwood to get in,” McLaughlin said. “And the Lincoln Christian win week two was monumental, that was worth 50 points. Without that one we're probably sitting at 16, 17, 18, 19. So big credit to our entire team, especially our older guys for having the wherewithal to make sure we did what we needed to do in the summertime to get wins early in the year that would help us late.”

The offense was a major key to that early success, with “dynamic” senior quarterback Jared Kuhl setting the school record for passing yards in a career.

“When we’re clicking on offense, we’re a tough draw,” McLaughlin said. “We’re a matchup problem because we have some really really good athletes on the perimeter especially. And then like you said, we've got a pretty dynamic quarterback so we can be problematic for anyone trying to match up with us. And when you score points that also helps the defense because you can make somebody one dimensional real fast.”

But Platteview will need to clean things up and get healthy after they were “whooped on the line of scrimmage” in the loss to Ashland-Greenwood.

With five JV starters last year on the offensive line, McLaughlin said he “turned around three minutes into the game,” and two senior lineman, running back Ethan Golda and leading receiver Ezra Stewart were either out of the game or hampered by injuries.

“That's pretty abnormal to just graduate from JV straight to varsity,” McLaughlin said about the lineman. “And a lot of that was due to injury. So, we gotta get some guys right. And then on top of that, early in the year we were a little bit more explosive on offense, and we weren't that last night. We were against Boys Town, but we weren't last night.”

McLaughlin added that turnovers were also a strength for the Trojans earlier in the year.