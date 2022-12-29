GIRLS BASKETBALL: Better finishing, transition defense needed for Monarchs

Gretna’s defensive pressure and transition offense overwhelmed Papillion-La Vista in the later stages of a 48-33 win in the first round of the Metro Holiday Tournament on Thursday, Dec. 29.

"We did a decent job defensively in the half court against them," Monarchs head coach Cody Trofholz said. "They got a lot more buckets in transition that we just didn't get back. And so we need to do a better job of sprinting back and finding our person that we're guarding."

Often facing the Monarchs in summer league, Dragons head coach Makayla Doggett said her team is familiar with their opponent.

“It's like playing your friends, and then their coaching staff’s great, I love them, but you have to find counters,” the first-year head coach said. “We'd like to run a high post. So we push, Low, Close, see if we get some action out there. (Asking) what are they going to give us and what can we do to counter that?”

In the first half, Gretna never led by more than six, and went into halftime leading 21-17.

Monarchs sophomore Rease Murtaugh opened the second half with a three to trim the deficit to one, but a quick 5-0 individual run by Dragons senior Avery Swanson pushed it back to six.

Papio once again got within two, but a pair of baskets by Aidan Pohlmann gave the Dragons a 33-27 lead after three.

The run continued into the fourth quarter, and at one point the Dragons went on a 9-0 run to pull away for the 15-point win.

"We just didn't finish very well today and just couldn't get some of the shots to drop once we got it," Trofholz said. "We got close a couple times. And we just couldn't get over that hump. I kept saying on the bench to our girls, I'm like, god, if we take the lead, they're gonna be in trouble. If we can just get the lead they're gonna be in trouble, and it just didn't happen."

Trofholz added the Gretna defense was able to stay straight up on defense, and said the Monarchs need to practice slowing down shot attempts and fighting through contact.

Throughout, Gretna spread the wealth. Pohlmann led with 10 points, but Swanson and Sonora DeFini scored nine each and Brooke Roose and Lexi Cerone added six each.

For the Monarchs, Murtaugh led with 12 points and Jennifer Hubert added eight.