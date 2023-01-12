GIRLS BASKETBALL: Both Papillion teams led by players averaging near double-doubles

A Monarch and a Titan are both averaging a near double-double as their teams pass the mid-way point of the season.

At Papillion-La Vista South, sophomore forward Charlee Solomon is averaging 10.5 points and 9.5 rebounds per game for the 6-5 Titans.

Solomon has added 2.6 steals and 1.3 assists per game and has been backed up by the equally versatile Kate Ligon, averaging 6.1 points, 8.2 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game.

Scoring has come from senior guard Taylor Mauch – 11. points per game, down from almost 15 per game early in the season – as the Titans have taken a step back after racking up early-season wins, losing four of their last six.

Confidence has been the key to success for the three of them.

“The confidence that their teammates have to get them the ball,” Titans head coach Andy Gerlecz said. “Charlee has really grown as a player and I think a lot of that is to her credit and the success she had in volleyball has carried over, Kate Ligon and Mya Lempp as well… It's been enjoyable watching Taylor grow over the four years and then the leap that Charlee's made from her freshman through sophomore years, very significant.”

Gerlecz added that both are “come with me” leaders – as opposed to demanders who don’t put in the work themselves – Mauch never missing a workout and Solomon bringing a goofy energy.

“Charlee does a great job of just being goofy,” Gerlecz said. “It keeps everybody kind of calm, and it keeps everybody loose.”

For the Monarchs, senior Mia Slizinski has 9.9 points and 6.5 rebounds per game, and while her rebound average has dropped from almost 10 per game, the wins have (2-5).

Sophomore Rease Murtaugh has led the way with 12.7 points per game, while distributing 3.4 assists, grabbing 3.8 rebounds and nabbing two steals per game.

In the Monarchs’ latest game -- a 62-12 drubbing of Grand Island on Tuesday, Jan. 10 -- Murtaugh led with 15 points.

“They're both very, very good basketball players. So there's no question that everybody can see that when they come watch,” Monarchs head coach Cody Trofholz said. “It needs to translate leadership-wise.”

Trofholz added the non-basketball stuff is sometimes even more important.

“Just getting us to practice hard every day, when things aren't going right in the game, for them to step up and get things going right and provide that leadership and that positive energy that we need to fight through the adversity and just that consistent voice.”

The Titans next play at Lincoln Southwest on Tuesday, Jan. 17 at 5:45 p.m., while the Monarchs play at OmahaMarian tonight at 7:30 p.m.