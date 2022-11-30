GIRLS BASKETBALL: Competitive play the goal for Papio teams, state for Platteview

Both Papillion-La Vista schools aim to be competitive, while Platteview aspires to make the state tournament in March.

At Papio South, Andy Gerlecz said the main objective is to “be competitive” and to maximize their potential by season’s end.

Leading scorer, Taylor Mauch (10.3 points per game) returns, along with fellow senior Clare Ullery, junior Charlee Solomon and sophomore Ella Morehouse, who combined for 7 points and 6.4 rebounds per game.

For growth from a season that ended 13-11 with a district loss to Millard South, the Titans will need a better start to the season. Learning and development in new roles is also key.

“We have a lot of girls that have played a fair amount of basketball and will be learning how they can contribute to help our team maximize its potential,” Gerlecz said.

Papio South tips off on Thursday, Dec. 1, at 5:30 p.m. at Grand Island.

Across town, Papio wants to compete in every game and play hard for 32 minutes.

“We would like to see our team have the ability to compete and stay focused for all four quarters,” head coach Cody Trofholz said.

Seniors Brooklynn Holloway and Mia Slizinski, juniors Dru Zoucha and Kamira Botos, and sophomores Rease Murtaugh and Taliyah Jackson are players Trofholz expects to stand out.

The Monarchs finished just 7-16 last year, but Murtaugh and Holloway were second and third on the team in scoring.

“We are young, but experienced because the underclassmen played a lot of minutes last season,” Trofholz said. “We will need to develop and establish some more depth at a couple of positions. And lastly, we will need to stay out of foul trouble.”

Papio tips off in tournament play at Lincoln High on Thursday, Dec. 1, at 5:15 p.m.

At Platteview, first-year head coach Kevin Freeman expects a state tournament berth.

“Throughout the season we are going to live by our four core values: attitude, effort, together, and competing,” Freeman said. “So in the short term we’re going to take it day by day and try to put ourselves in the best position to make our goal come true.”

Sophomore eading scorer Lilly Stobbe (11.5 points per game) was also first in assists (two per game) and second in rebounds (3.7). Leading the Trojans in rebounds was junior Kate Roseland (6.5), who also averaged 6.6 points.

Two other juniors, Emily Wiebelhaus and Baylee Tex, combined for 20.8 points, 5.9 rebounds, 4.2 steals and 3.3 assists per game. Wiebelhaus shot a team-high 33 percent from three.

In his first year, Freeman looks forward to getting to know the team and growing the culture. This summer, Freeman coached Stobbe and Murtaugh from Papio to the 15U GUAA National Championship.

Now at Platteview, the biggest challenge will be depth.

“We have 11 girls playing basketball in the program. So staying healthy and finding ways to make practices competitive (will be a challenge),” Freeman said.

Tip off for the Trojans will be at 5:30 p.m. at Elkhorn North on Thursday, Dec. 1.