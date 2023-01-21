GIRLS BASKETBALL: Monarchs continue hot stretch against limited Titans offense

Papillion-La Vista locked down a depleted Papio South offense in a 39-32 win Saturday as both teams head in opposite directions in record.

Until halftime, the Monarchs and Titans went stride-for-stride, tied at 11 after the first and 19-all at halftime. But late in the second quarter, Papio South – already without leading scorer Taylor Mauch – lost Charlee Solomon when the versatile sophomore forward took a hard fall.

Head coach Andy Gerlecz confirmed that she was "ok" after the game, but missing two of their top scorers cost the Titans in the second half.

“Well, they got a lot of heart,” Gerlecz said. “I mean, I was getting after them trying to push them a little bit to cross the finish line, but I just told him I was proud of them. And we never stopped battling, it's just we didn't execute well.”

The Monarchs capitalized but also put together a shut-down third quarter on defense, holding their cross-town rivals to just four points.

Papio head coach Cody Trofholz wasn’t especially satisfied with the Monarchs’ rebounding, but thought they defended “really well.”

“I was really proud of how well we guarded according to our scouting report and our game plan,” Trofholz said. “We switched to zone in the second quarter there and that worked for us.”

The head coach thought they still gave up too many open looks, but the Titans couldn’t make them pay.

From their point of view, the Titans didn’t execute or take care of the ball.

“We have to take care of the ball and execute better,” Gerlecz said. “And that's partially I mean, a lot of it's on me, but we can’t throw it all over the gym.”

Although scoring grinded to a halt in the fourth quarter – when the Monarchs leaned on their defense – Papio got it from a variety of sources.

Rease Murtaugh led the way with 15 points, while Kamira Botos added eight and Brooklyn Holloway had six.

After Christmas break – when the Monarchs were just 2-4 – Trofholz said they hit a much-needed reset and changed their expectations at practice.

“(We changed) how we were going to do things and we just talked about competing and being tough, and how we were going to make practices tougher. We're just going to do things with more purpose. And our girls really bought into that,” Trofholz said.

Trofholz added that apart from the last two games – wins but poor shooting – the Monarchs have been playing “really well,” with Mia Slizinski, Taliyah Jackson, Jen Hubert and Dru Zoucha (out Saturday) joining the three leading scorers in the 39-32 win over the Titans.

Another big part of that reset has been celebrating the wins, which have come in bunches with six from nine since Dec. 29, 2022.

“We were at Benson, and we won that game and that was a really tough game and we battled through that and kept the lead and that was our first one of those (type of wins) this season and we didn't have any of them last season,” Trofholz said.

The Monarchs head coach was disappointed with the lack of celebration after the win, and proceeded to implement a new celebration.

“So I went back to the bench, grabbed water bottles, and I just ran in there and we just start squirting water bottles in the air. And all the girls kind of looked at me weird and I just said we have to celebrate wins. We have to celebrate victories, like not everybody wins in Class A.”

With the win, the Monarchs improve to 8-7 ahead of a home game against Omaha South on Friday, Jan. 27.

The Titans, meanwhile, drop to 6-7 with their fourth straight defeat since the loss of Mauch. Next up, a much-needed five-day break and a tune-up at Omaha Buena Vista (0-15) next Friday.

Papillion-La Vista South (6-7) 11;8;4;9 – 32

Papillion-La Vista (8-7) 11;8;14;6 – 39