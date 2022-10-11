GIRLS GOLF: Four Papio golfers finish in top 40 at Class A state, Dill 31st in Class B

Led by three from Papillion-La Vista South, four golfers from the Papio high schools finished in the top 40 at the Girls Golf State Tournament in Norfolk on Tuesday, Oct. 11.
Senior Regan Covrig was the lone Monarchs representative, finishing tied for 37th with a 187.
For the Titans, who finished ninth in the team standings, senior Julietta Panko led the way tied for 22nd (177).
Juniors Ellen McCann and Megan Sianez were just behind Covrig, tied for 39th (189).
Senior Kaitlin Zahnow (201, 57th) and junior Layney Burger (207, 66th) rounded out the Titans scores.
PLS girls golf districts
The Papio South girls golf team (from left: Layney Burger, Megan Sianez, Julietta Panko, Kaitlyn Zahnow and Ellen McCann) pose with the District A-3 runners-up plaque at Norfolk Country Club on Tuesday, Oct. 4.
The Papio South girls golf team (from left: Layney Burger, Megan Sianez, Julietta Panko, Kaitlyn Zahnow and Ellen McCann) pose with the District A-3 runners-up plaque at Norfolk Country Club on Tuesday, Oct. 4.
Courtesy @MelissaPanko on Twitter
1 of 6
Lindsay Miller
Papio golfer Lindsay Miller on the backswing on No. 16 at the Papillion-La Vista Invitational at Miracle Hill Golf Course on Thursday, Aug. 18.
In the championship game of the nationally-televised GEICO Girls Volleyball Invitational, Papillion-La Vista South lost in straight sets to national No. 1 San Diego Cathedral Catholic on Saturday night.