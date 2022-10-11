 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
GIRLS GOLF

GIRLS GOLF: Four Papio golfers finish in top 40 at Class A state, Dill 31st in Class B

Led by three from Papillion-La Vista South, four golfers from the Papio high schools finished in the top 40 at the Girls Golf State Tournament in Norfolk on Tuesday, Oct. 11.

Senior Regan Covrig was the lone Monarchs representative, finishing tied for 37th with a 187.

For the Titans, who finished ninth in the team standings, senior Julietta Panko led the way tied for 22nd (177).

Juniors Ellen McCann and Megan Sianez were just behind Covrig, tied for 39th (189).

Senior Kaitlin Zahnow (201, 57th) and junior Layney Burger (207, 66th) rounded out the Titans scores.

From Platteview, junior Avery Dill finished 31st (197) in the Class B State Tournament in Gering on Tuesday.

