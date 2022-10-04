 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
GIRLS GOLF

GIRLS GOLF: Monarchs finish fifth at districts

Papillion-La Vista finished fifth in the District A-1 finals -- thereby missing out on the state tournament -- at Highlands Golf Course in Lincoln on Monday, Oct. 3.

The Monarchs (417 strokes) finished behind third-place Elkhorn South (368), the last team to qualify. Lincoln Southwest (311) and Lincoln Pius X (352) were to other teams to qualify.

Regan Covrig (91) led the Monarchs, while Piper Sopinski (101) and Lindsey Miller (108) both finished in the top 25 individuals.

Audrey Demory (117) and Morgan Neu (118) rounded out the scores for Papio.

