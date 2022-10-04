GIRLS GOLF: Monarchs finish fifth at districts

Papillion-La Vista finished fifth in the District A-1 finals -- thereby missing out on the state tournament -- at Highlands Golf Course in Lincoln on Monday, Oct. 3.
The Monarchs (417 strokes) finished behind third-place Elkhorn South (368), the last team to qualify. Lincoln Southwest (311) and Lincoln Pius X (352) were to other teams to qualify.
Regan Covrig (91) led the Monarchs, while Piper Sopinski (101) and Lindsey Miller (108) both finished in the top 25 individuals.
Audrey Demory (117) and Morgan Neu (118) rounded out the scores for Papio.
Lindsay Miller
Papio golfer Lindsay Miller on the backswing on No. 16 at the Papillion-La Vista Invitational at Miracle Hill Golf Course on Thursday, Aug. 18.
Abigail Carpenter
Papio golfer Abigail Carpenter drives on No. 17 during the Papillion-La Vista Invitational at Miracle Hill Golf Course on Thursday, Aug. 18.
Regan Covrig
Papio golfer Regan Covrig drives during the Metro Tournament at Elmwood Golf Course on Tuesday, Sept. 27.
Audrey Demory
Papio golfer Audrey Demory swings from just short of the green during the Metro Tournament at Elmwood Golf Course on Tuesday, Sept. 27.
Covrig drive
Papio golfer Regan Covrig drives during the Metro Tournament at Elmwood Golf Course on Tuesday, Sept. 27.
Covrig swing
Papio golfer Regan Covrig swings from the fairway during the Metro Tournament on Tuesday, Sept. 27.
Lindsay Miller
Papio golfer Lindsay Miller on the backswing on No. 16 at the Papillion-La Vista Invitational at Miracle Hill Golf Course on Thursday, Aug. 18.
Abigail Carpenter
Papio golfer Abigail Carpenter drives on No. 17 during the Papillion-La Vista Invitational at Miracle Hill Golf Course on Thursday, Aug. 18.
Regan Covrig
Papio golfer Regan Covrig drives during the Metro Tournament at Elmwood Golf Course on Tuesday, Sept. 27.
Audrey Demory
Papio golfer Audrey Demory swings from just short of the green during the Metro Tournament at Elmwood Golf Course on Tuesday, Sept. 27.
Covrig drive
Papio golfer Regan Covrig drives during the Metro Tournament at Elmwood Golf Course on Tuesday, Sept. 27.
Covrig swing
Papio golfer Regan Covrig swings from the fairway during the Metro Tournament on Tuesday, Sept. 27.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!