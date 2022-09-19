GIRLS GOLF: Papio South finishes third at Bellevue West Invitational

Papio South earned a third-place finish in the Bellevue West Invitational at Willow Lakes Golf Course on Monday, Sept. 19.

Leading the way and finishing fifth overall was senior Julietta Panko, with a score of 83. Junior Ellen McCann finished 12th with 91, and Katie Zahnow (14th, 96) and Layney Burger (t-16th, 97) both finished in the top 20.

Maggie Gast rounded out the Titans with a 111.

Papio also competed, as Piper Sophinksi finished tied with Burger. Lily Vanderbur was nine strokes off the top 20 (108 strokes), and Katie Mundt (115) and Abigail Carpenter (136) also golfed.

Next up for Papio South is an away invite at Lincoln East’s Highlands Golf Course on Thursday, Sept. 22, while Papio next plays at Indian Creek on Wednesday.