 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
GIRLS GOLF

GIRLS GOLF: Papio South finishes third at Bellevue West Invitational

  • Updated
  • 0

Papio South earned a third-place finish in the Bellevue West Invitational at Willow Lakes Golf Course on Monday, Sept. 19.

Leading the way and finishing fifth overall was senior Julietta Panko, with a score of 83. Junior Ellen McCann finished 12th with 91, and Katie Zahnow (14th, 96) and Layney Burger (t-16th, 97) both finished in the top 20.

Maggie Gast rounded out the Titans with a 111.

Papio also competed, as Piper Sophinksi finished tied with Burger. Lily Vanderbur was nine strokes off the top 20 (108 strokes), and Katie Mundt (115) and Abigail Carpenter (136) also golfed.

Next up for Papio South is an away invite at Lincoln East’s Highlands Golf Course on Thursday, Sept. 22, while Papio next plays at Indian Creek on Wednesday.

Papillion-La Vista South Girls Golf

1 of 8
0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert