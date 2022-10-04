 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
GIRLS GOLF

GIRLS GOLF: Papio South qualifies for state tournament

PLS girls golf districts

The Papio South girls golf team (from left: Layney Burger, Megan Sianez, Julietta Panko, Kaitlyn Zahnow and Ellen McCann) pose with the District A-3 runners-up plaque at Norfolk Country Club on Tuesday, Oct. 4.

 Courtesy @MelissaPanko on Twitter

Papio South qualified for the state tournament with a runner-up finish in the District A-3 finals on Tuesday, Oct. 4 at Fair Play Golf Course in Norfolk.

Leading the way for the Titans (347 strokes) were senior Julietta Panko (83) and juniors Megan Sianez (84) and Ellen McCann (85), all finishing in the top 10 of individuals.

Senior Kaitlin Zahnow (95) and junior Layney Burger (98) rounded out the Titans' scoring in Norfolk.

The Titans earn a spot in the state tournament, played at Norfolk Country Club on Monday and Tuesday, Nov. 10-11.

