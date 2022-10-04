GIRLS GOLF: Papio South qualifies for state tournament

Papio South qualified for the state tournament with a runner-up finish in the District A-3 finals on Tuesday, Oct. 4 at Fair Play Golf Course in Norfolk.
Leading the way for the Titans (347 strokes) were senior Julietta Panko (83) and juniors Megan Sianez (84) and Ellen McCann (85), all finishing in the top 10 of individuals.
Senior Kaitlin Zahnow (95) and junior Layney Burger (98) rounded out the Titans' scoring in Norfolk.
The Titans earn a spot in the state tournament, played at Norfolk Country Club on Monday and Tuesday, Nov. 10-11.