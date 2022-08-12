GIRLS GOLF: Papio South returns full team, 4 state qualifiers

All varsity players return for the Papio South girls golf team, which heads into the season with anticipation.

“I am really looking forward to this season,” Titans head coach Pete Goecke said. “We have all of our varsity players back and they’ve been working hard over the last year to improve their games.”

Four of those returners -- senior Julietta Panko along with juniors Megan Sianez, Ellen McCann and Layney Berger -- were qualifiers for the state tournament last year.

“Our other players have made significant improvements over the summer, and hope to contribute as well,” Goecke said.

Goecke added that the main challenge for the Titans this year will be answering the question: “Can we all play well on the same day?”

“If each girl does her job, we’ll be a very tough team this year,” he said. “I’m looking forward to seeing what these ladies accomplish.”

Papio South will open the season in the Papillion-La Vista Invitational at Miracle Hills Golf Course on Thursday, Aug. 18.