GIRLS GOLF: Platteview earns season-best tournament finish to wrap busy week

Platteview girls golf wrapped up a busy week in the Chieftain Tournament on Thursday, Sept. 1, with a season-best fifth-place tournament finish.

The Trojans started the week on Monday, Aug. 29, with a dual against Gretna, which they won by 40 strokes. Avery Dill, who head coach Jim Jennings said has been the stand-out golfer as a returning state qualifier and the No. 1 for the Trojans, was a medalist with a score of 48 (nine holes).

On Tuesday, Aug. 30, the Trojans played against tough competition in the Waverly Invitational and finished ninth. Dill tied for 16th overall, and Mara Snodgrass and Elizabeth Welsh, who Jennings also highlighted, set personal records.

“(Snodgrass and Welsh) are returning letter winners, but they have really improved on their stroke average and are just playing the game better,” Jennings said. “Claire Peoples has gotten better as well.”

With just six golfers, Jennings said he could highlight all of them, and the collective team showed that when they improved by 35 strokes at the Waverly Invitational.

“They get along, they work hard, they’re fun to coach and they’re always trying to get better,” Jennings said.

In a triangular at Platteview Country Club against Gross Catholic and Roncalli Catholic on Wednesday, Aug. 31, the Trojans won by six strokes, and Dill was once again a medalist with a nine-hole round of 49 strokes.

With the rounds piling up, Jennings said he did think the Trojans were “pretty tired” and “dragging a little bit,” but he was happy with how they played on a tough, hilly course.

“We’re where we want to be and hopefully we get a little better as the season goes along,” Jennings said.

The Trojans head coach said Thursday seemed like a good day to “make some stuff” happen.

“I think the big thing is we got to figure out a way to stay consistent,” Jennings said. “Try to stay out of big scores on holes and not let them get you down if you have a bad score on a hole.”

Working on ways to cut down strokes, Jennings said he hoped for Dill to record a sub-90 and for the team to “get better as the season goes along.”

Dill did achieve that sub-90, finishing second overall with an 89. The Trojans finished with a 433, good enough for fifth place, their best team placement so far. Moving forward, the Trojans are excited for what could happen next.

“We like our district, so we’ll see what happens,” Jennings said.

The Trojans next meet will be on Thursday, Sept. 8, in the Plattsmouth invitational at Bay Hills Golf Club.