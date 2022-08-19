GIRLS GOLF: Titans finish third, Monarchs ninth in Papillion-La Vista Invitational

The Titans finished third and the Monarchs came ninth during the Papillion-La Vista Invitational at Miracle Hill Golf Course on Thursday, Aug. 18.

Papillion-La Vista South (+48, 332 strokes) finished just four strokes behind Duchesne, while Papio was 107 over par (391).

“I thought they responded to the pressure of the first tournament really well,” Papio South head coach Pete Goecke said. “We had a few hiccups, but they accepted them and moved on better than they did last year. I’m impressed with our mental toughness this early.”

The Titans were led by top 10 finishes by senior Julietta Panko (+6, 78) and junior Megan Sianez (+7, 79), who finished seventh and eighth, respectively. Junior Ellen McCann (+15, 87) finished in 16th.

“Julietta and Megan both made some really good shots that gave them good looks for birdies,” Goecke said. “They took advantage of a couple, but the reason they earned top 10 spots was that they minimized mistakes. The birdies are nice, but the tough par saves are even better!”

Junior Layney Berger (+38, 110) rounded out the Titans’ top four finishers in 49th.

Goecke said one word sums up the Titans’ focus this season: consistency.

“I know these ladies are capable of some incredible things,” Goecke said. “As we practice, our goal is to discover what it takes to swing each club, hit each putt, and react to every situation with definitive consistency. These are talented young ladies. As their games continue to stabilize, I hope to see some really low scores.”

For the Monarchs, Regan Covrig (+16, 88) was the highest finisher in 17th, while Lindsay Miller (+26, 98) was tied for 30th. Audra Demory (+31, 103) finished 43rd, Piper Sopinski (+34, 106) was tied for 46th, and Morgan Neu and Abigail Carpenter tied for 57th (+51, 123).

The Monarchs’ and Titans’ next competition will be in the Beatrice Invitational on Tuesday, Aug. 23.