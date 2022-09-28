 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
GIRLS GOLF

GIRLS GOLF: Titans, Monarchs both finish in top half of teams at Metros

  • 0

OMAHA -- Both Papillion-La Vista and Papio South finished in the top half of 16 teams in the final team standings at the Metro Tournament on Tuesday, Sept. 27 at Elmwood Golf Course.

The Titans (362) earned a top-five finish, led by senior Julietta Panko (83) in seventh. 

The Monarchs (398) finished seventh overall, led Regan Covrig (86) in 11th.

Papio will play in the District A-1 tournament at Highlands Golf Course in Lincoln on Monday, Oct. 3, while Papio South is assigned to District A-3 at Fair Play Golf Course in Norfolk on Tuesday, Oct. 4.

Papillion-La Vista Girls Golf

1 of 2

Papillion-La Vista South Girls Golf

1 of 8
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert