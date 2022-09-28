GIRLS GOLF: Titans, Monarchs both finish in top half of teams at Metros

OMAHA -- Both Papillion-La Vista and Papio South finished in the top half of 16 teams in the final team standings at the Metro Tournament on Tuesday, Sept. 27 at Elmwood Golf Course.

The Titans (362) earned a top-five finish, led by senior Julietta Panko (83) in seventh.

The Monarchs (398) finished seventh overall, led Regan Covrig (86) in 11th.

Papio will play in the District A-1 tournament at Highlands Golf Course in Lincoln on Monday, Oct. 3, while Papio South is assigned to District A-3 at Fair Play Golf Course in Norfolk on Tuesday, Oct. 4.