GIRLS GOLF: Titans, Monarchs both finish in top half of teams at Metros

OMAHA -- Both Papillion-La Vista and Papio South finished in the top half of 16 teams in the final team standings at the Metro Tournament on Tuesday, Sept. 27 at Elmwood Golf Course.
The Titans (362) earned a top-five finish, led by senior Julietta Panko (83) in seventh.
The Monarchs (398) finished seventh overall, led Regan Covrig (86) in 11th.
Papio will play in the District A-1 tournament at Highlands Golf Course in Lincoln on Monday, Oct. 3, while Papio South is assigned to District A-3 at Fair Play Golf Course in Norfolk on Tuesday, Oct. 4.
Lindsay Miller
Papio golfer Lindsay Miller on the backswing on No. 16 at the Papillion-La Vista Invitational at Miracle Hill Golf Course on Thursday, Aug. 18.
Abigail Carpenter
Papio golfer Abigail Carpenter drives on No. 17 during the Papillion-La Vista Invitational at Miracle Hill Golf Course on Thursday, Aug. 18.
Ellen McCann
Papio South junior Ellen McCann drives on No. 17 of the Papillion-La Vista Invitational at Miracle Hill Golf Course on Thursday, Aug. 18.
Julietta Panko
Papio South senior Julietta Panko putts on No. 18 at the Papillion-La Vista Invitational at Miracle Hill Golf Course on Thursday, Aug. 18.
Layney Berger
Papio South junior Layney Berger drives during the Papillion-La Vista Invitational at Miracle Hill Golf Course on Thursday, Aug. 18.
Ellen McCann
Papio South junior Ellen McCann chips on the 16th hole of the Papillion-La Vista Invitational at Miracle Hill Golf Course on Thursday, Aug. 18.
Piper Sophinski
Monarch Piper Sophinski takes a practice swing during the Bellevue West Invitational at Willow Lakes Golf Course on Monday, Sept. 19.
Julietta Panko
Papio South senior Julietta Panko tees off during the Bellevue West Invitational at Willow Lakes Golf Course on Monday.
Ellen McCann
Papio South junior Ellen McCann hits from just off the fairway during the Bellevue West Invitational at Willow Lakes Golf Course on Monday, Sept. 19.
Kaitlin Zahnow and Lily Vanderbur
Titan Kaitlin Zahnow (middle) and Monarch Lily Vanderbur (right) talk with another golfer on the 18th green during the Bellevue West Invitational at Willow Lakes Golf Course on Monday, Sept. 19.
Piper Sophinski
Monarch Piper Sophinski takes a practice swing during the Bellevue West Invitational at Willow Lakes Golf Course on Monday, Sept. 19.
