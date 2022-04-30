GIRLS SOCCER: First-half goals lift Titans into district final

Three first half goals bolstered Papio South to a 4-1 win over Omaha South in the A-4 District semifinals on Saturday, April 30.

The Titans opened the scoring with a goal off the frame and into the net by senior Mia Lang after 19 minutes of one-sided possession.

“We’ve been dealing with north and south wind all year, and this one’s actually coming across the field,” Titans head coach Jake Watson said. “So we realized that the team that would push the ball to the side of the field where (the wind) would support it on (the ball’s) way back in would create some free runs. And then whoever was on this east side of the field had to stay wide and clean things up... It just happened to work out a few times in our favor.

Sophomore Hannah Adkins doubled the lead seven minutes later with a shot passed into the bottom right corner of the net.

A third first-half goal was scored by junior Halie Mitchell with just under four minutes left in the half.

Early in the second half, senior Braidyn Warak scored when her shot slipped through the goalkeeper’s hands and legs to give the Titans a 4-0 lead.

“The corner went through everyone and there was a deflection,” Warak said. “I didn’t even think it was gonna go in, but it went between the goalkeeper’s legs.”

The Packers pulled a goal back with ten minutes left, but the Titans came away with a 4-1 win to advance to the district final.

“Being a senior, it’s pretty important, it’s our last game at Foundation Field,” Warak said. “To have the big win going into the district finals... I think that if we can just put our minds to it we’ll be able to do the same thing we just did.”

“We’re in a good spot,” Watson said. “We’re trending up a the right time of the year. We have a really difficult one ahead of us... We know how to defend, we’ve been defending all year. It’s nice to see the ball hit the net a couple of times for us, just for the girls to gain that confidence that we are in fact doing things the right way.”

