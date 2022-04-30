GIRLS SOCCER: Hammer time! Braces by Hammers and Schmidt send Papio to district final

Senior Monarchs Lauren Schmidt and Jadyn Hammers both bagged a brace of goals in Papio's 4-0 win over Bellevue East in the District A-2 semifinals on Saturday.

The Monarchs and Chieftains had faced off in Bellevue on Wednesday, April 27 for the Chieftains' senior day, and the Monarchs won 3-1 in a game that Papio head coach Zach Walsh said "didn't mean much in the grand scheme of things."

"I think it gave us some confidence coming into today," he said. "Just knowing, if we play our game, we're gonna be just fine... and it definitely carried from Wednesday into today."

Wednesday's game was tough for the Monarchs as they had just learned of the death of JV baseball player A.J. Slizoski.

"It made our team a lot closer," Hammer said. "Our school has done a lot of stuff for him. In the parking lot (we had) a balloon release, and then we had a prayer at school. So I feel like it's brought our school together.

Schmidt added that it made the team more united, and that the Monarchs dedicated their win to Slizowski.

"I feel like we came out better today," Hammers said. "And it gave us confidence winning last time."

Just four minutes into Saturday's game, Schmidt received a pass from freshman Izzy Ashby and cut through the Chieftains defense for a goal and an early lead.

Ten minutes later, Bellevue East goalkeeper Baylee Egan attempted to come out for a clearance against Papio senior Mia Kovy, but was caught way off her line. Sophomore Maggie Turner pounced on the opportunity and passed through to Schmidt, who finished with a soft shot into the bottom left corner for a 2-0 lead.

"We were just connecting really well," Schmidt said. "I'm really surprised I actually finished the first one because I had a terrible touch, but everything went well for us today."

"It was awesome," Monarchs head coach Zach Walsh said. "The times that we've been able to connect and play the feet throughout the entire season have been the times where we look the best. And I've been harping on the girls that that's what we need to do and that's how we're going to be successful."

The goals continued in the second half for the Monarchs, and both were finished by Hammers on passes from senior Amber Arnold.

"Amber just played a really good ball, like right to me," Hammers said.

The first one came from open play on a pass along the end line, and with just under nine minutes left, an Arnold corner was headed home by Hammers to make it a 4-0 lead for the Monarchs.

The variety of goals scored is also important as the Monarchs head into a district final, most likely against Gretna on Thursday at 5 p.m.

"It's super important, especially going into Gretna," Schmidt said. "We know we have different ways to score and we can score."

Going into the game, Hammers said the Monarchs need to "continue playing the feet" and calm down.

"The first we played them I feel like we kind of freaked out and starting booting it up," said Hammers, talking about the Monarchs 3-1 loss at home on March 29.

"The first game we also had great energy, everybody wanted to beat them and I think that's gonna be the same for this next one, especially since it's the district final and they're number one. Upset coming," Schmidt said.

"I think we're playing better now than we were then," Walsh added. "I think the big thing for us is that the longer we can stay in the game, the more confidence the girls are going to get as we play."

