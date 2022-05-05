GIRLS SOCCER: Monarchs season ends in district final loss to Gretna

Papio girls soccer fell in the A-2 district final at Gretna on Thursday as the Dragons scored three goals in the first ten minutes to get to state.

In the last matchup between the two teams, the Monarchs scored the first goals but ultimately fell 3-1. On Thursday, the Dragons jumped out with goals from Ava Makovicka, Allison Marshall and Savannah DeFini within ten minutes of play.

"We had talked about doing a couple of things differently," Monarchs head coach Zach Walsh said. "Sitting back a little bit and maybe even some formational things."

Walsh said after talking to the players, they decided they'd rather "go for it."

"If our best isn't good enough, I can live with that instead of just sitting back and playing for a shootout," he said. "I thought the first five minutes of the game, we created some chances, and it was really good back and forth... And then, man, they got that little breakaway and then it's like they kicked into that next gear and we just couldn't match it for the next ten minutes or so."

After the third goal, the Monarchs were able to buckle down and held the Dragons for the next 40 minutes before a goal by London DeFini with 30 minutes left in the game to make it 4-0.

"We had some chances we just couldn't finish today," Walsh said.

With the loss, the Monarchs season comes to an end at 10-8, which Walsh is happy with after his first year in charge.

"The girls were just fantastic to work with all year," he said. "They came to practice with smiles on their faces, ready to work. It was really a joy to coach this group. They get along really well, we're singing and hooting and hollering on the bus ride out here, and it's a good group of kids. We're definitely going to miss the seniors next year, but we got a good group coming back."

