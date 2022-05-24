GIRLS SOCCER: One step shy of state for Platteview, both Papio teams

For Platteview and both Papillion-La Vista and Papio South, the journey in 2022 ended one win away from the state tournament, and coaches from all three programs highlighted key players and areas of improvement throughout the season.

Papillion-La Vista

Zach Walsh, in his first season in charge of the Monarchs, led the team to a 10-8 finish after a 10-7 record last year. The Monarchs lost 4-0 to eventual state champions Gretna in the district final on May 5.

First, what players/athletes stood out to you for their performance and/or importance to your team? Which ones made the biggest strides this season?

Lauren Schmidt was so important for us in attack this year. She was consistently our most dangerous attacker and played such a key role. Led the team in goals.

Amber Arnold was a rock for us defensively. She took on the toughest assignment each game and locked down some of the most dangerous players we faced. She also led the team in assists while playing outside back and center back.

Jadyn Hammers was a calming presence in the midfield for us. She reads the game phenomenally and was so important it was tough to take her off the field.

Izzy Ashby made great leaps throughout the year. As a freshman this year, I thought she would contribute 10-15 minutes a half and by the end of the year she was a no-brainer starter and was playing 60-70 minutes each game.

What was the biggest or most important improvement your team as a whole made from the beginning of the season to the end?

I loved how we competed throughout the year. The girls gave it their all every time we stepped onto the field. The girls got along all year. They showed up with smiles on their faces at practices and games. One of things I'm most proud of is that we got better as the season progressed. I felt like we were playing some of our best soccer the back half of the season and that's all I can ask for.

Papio South

Head coach Jake Watson oversaw a step back for the Titans, who went 13-5 in 2021 but finished 10-8 this year. The Titans lost 2-0 to Lincoln Southwest, who reached the state championship game, in the district final on May 3.

First, what players/athletes stood out to you for their performance and/or importance to your team? Which ones made the biggest strides this season?

Our standout players this year did an amazing job of keeping the team connected.

Mia Lang was a senior leader and a captain who helped every level of the field. She is a smart player who gives everything she has to the team. We will miss her ability to play the ball through the midfield.

Dylann Ehegartner did an amazing job for us this year on the back line. Her senior leadership and goofball personality really helped our team. She is a strong player and does everything she can to help her teammates.

What was the biggest or most important improvement your team as a whole made from the beginning of the season to the end?

Our biggest improvement as a team came down to our support for each other. The girls loved being around each other by the end of the season and it really showed on the field. I will miss this group because of how much they cared about our team and each other.

Platteview

Head coach Katie Hobbs led the Trojans through a major improvement from 7-8 last year to 11-6 this year. In the district final on May 7, the Trojans lost 3-1 to Northwest.

What players/athletes stood out to you for their performance and/or importance to your team?

• Eve Drummond -- goalie (amazing goalie, stopped so many shots to keep us in the games.)

• Emma Middleton -- forward (goal-scoring machine very speedy, third in the state.)

• Olivia Kohl -- midfield (goes to the goal, passes, and controls the midfield.)

Which ones made the biggest strides this season?

Emma Middleton and Eve Drummond.

What was the biggest or most important improvement your team as a whole made from the beginning of the season to the end?

The girls played as a team and not as individuals.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.