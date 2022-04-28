GIRLS SOCCER: Papio South cornered by Gretna in 3-0 loss

All three goals allowed by Papio South came from corner kicks delivered by sophomore winger London DeFini in a 3-0 loss to Gretna on Wednesday, April 27.

Throughout the match, the Titans did a good job of limiting the Dragons in open play, but struggled defending corners, beginning with an unassisted goal curved brilliantly into the net by DeFini with eight minutes left in the first half.

"We did things really, really well to frustrate them at moments," Titans head coach Jake Watson said. "Communication and being in the proper shape is a huge thing in soccer and our team is starting to really get that figured out."

However, with 12 minutes left in the game, London's sister, Savannah, scored off a deflection, and fellow senior Sydney Zabloudil added a third two minutes later with a scorching shot into the top of the net.

"I think that was the huge differentiator in the game is they went into those set pieces saying, 'The ball is mine,'" Watson said. "We went into those set pieces kind of praying that the ball flew over.

"The first one... you just kind of clap and say good job. But the second two were absolutely manufactured by their kids putting the ball in a dangerous place, making sure they were running to the inside of play. They were smart and fast and strong."

Watson also said he didn't feel bad about the goals his team allowed.

"We can work on some things, we have to have more of a sense of urgency in that moment and (have) the pride to say, 'I'm getting that ball instead of you.'"

Being able to consistently play teams of the caliber of Gretna tough allows Watson to gain confidence.

"We keep having these battles and we really feel like the top-end teams that we have played, we have frustrated them for the course of 80 minutes at a time," he said. "We feel like there is a scenario where we win that game tonight. And if we feel like we can beat this group with things going our way, then we really feel like we could compete with anyone."

As the 8-7 Titans head into their regular season finale at home against Omaha Northwest on Thursday and the district A-4 semifinals also at home against Omaha South on Saturday, leadership, communication and energy were all amazing and great for Watson.

"We're still trending in the right direction," he said.

