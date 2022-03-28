GIRLS SOCCER: Platteview held in check in 2-1 loss

SPRINGFIELD -- Averaging over six goals per game in their first three played, the Platteview Trojans were held without an offensive goal and lost 2-1 against Blair on Friday, March 25.

Over the first 10 minutes of the match, with a tailwind behind them, the Bears maintained possession and put a couple of shots on goal, which were saved by junior goalkeeper Eve Drummond.

Drummond made a few more saves until a poor clearance fell to junior midfielder Allison Hernandez, who scored with a right-footed shot to give the visitors a 1-0 lead, which held through halftime.

"We knew coming out that Blair would be a tough opponent," Trojans head coach Katie Hobbs said. "We lost to them last year, so I knew going in that it would be a tough game."

But early in the second half, the Trojans were able to bring the ball more forward into the attacking third. The pressure led to several corners, one of which was deflected in off a Blair defender for an own goal to even the score at 1 with 28 minutes left.

The Trojans narrowly possessed more of the ball over the next 20 minutes, but on a breakaway two-on-one for the Bears, Hernandez once again finished the move and gave the Bears the lead.

"I think anybody that puts their best defense on, she's going to give them a run for their money," Hobbs said. "(She's a) great player."

Over the last five minutes of the game, the Trojans were unable to continue their goal-scoring run to start the season and lost 2-1, losing their first game of the season.

"They did a good job on defense, marking one of our top scorers, (senior) Emma (Middleton)," Hobbs said. "Our outside shots (were missing)."

"I think we, we go back and we look at what we need to fix," Hobbs added. "We look at who we're playing next," home against Omaha Duchesne on Tuesday, March 29 at 5:45 p.m., "(and) we strategize to best approach that team and then keep moving forward."

