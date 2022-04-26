GIRLS SOCCER: Platteview wins Trailblazer Conference in overtime over Ralston

SPRINGFIELD -- It took overtime, but the Platteview Trojans beat Ralston 2-1 in overtime of the Trailblazer Conference Tournament final on Tuesday night for their first conference championship since 1998.

One night after winning 8-0 over Plattsmouth on Monday, the Trojans were limited by the Rams for two reasons - slowing down and Ralston's defense.

"We've been trying to prepare for this but there's nothing like it when you're in the moment," Platteview head coach Katie Hobbs said. "You can see the team slowing down, I saw it myself and we tried to really work hard and it took a team effort to get us back up to play hard."

"Ralston did a good job marking up and that was very tough," said junior defensive midfielder Olivia Kohl, who scored the first goal for the Trojans on a free kick in the first half. "The hard thing for me was trying to find the open pass and the smart pass and trying to get through the middle."

On her free kick, Kohl said she was "pretty nervous," but saw an opening and fired a shot through it and into the back of the net in the 11th minute.

"I saw an opening and I decided to just go for it," she said. "I'm gonna keep on practicing on that and hopefully make more of those eventually."

For the rest of regulation and the first period of overtime, the Rams were able to limit senior Emma Middleton, who is one of the top goal scorers in Class B.

"They have a great center back (senior) Mariah (Hargrave), I used to play club with her, she's great," Middleton said. "I think with her skill and her defenders being bale to read what she needs off of when she gets the ball, I think it works perfectly for them... We kind of get overlooked and both of us kind of look like underdogs of Class B but we know how to work, and they did an excellent job. I'm so proud of them and I'm just glad we could come out with a win tonight."

Before the win, though, the Trojans had a rare lapse in the defense when a low pass reached sophomore Dylen Ritchey, who scored with five minutes left in regulation to even the score at 1-1.

Aside from that moment, the Trojans had a solid defensive performance, and a clearance by senior Alyssa Apprich just before the ball went over the line stood out, as well as the play of freshman Mackenzie Jenson.

"We man-marked number three (Brooke Tejral), and (Jenson) did a phenomenal job of shutting her down," Hobbs said.

When the game reached the second half of overtime, the Trojans finally got the winning breakthrough as Middleton sliced through the defense and shot the ball into the top right corner of the net. Hobbs said both goals in the 2-1 win are things they have been working on.

"Liv has been working on that free shot, just how to place it just right and she's been doing a great job," Hobbs said. "Emma got to the point that she's made a lot of growth, and part of that today was there was a time where she was frustrated.

"She was kind of shut down, and we just talked about it. 'How do we get around that? How do we problem-solve to get there?' So we just worked on that, worked on some strategies and she went out there and implemented it and it was beautiful."

"As a captain of the team and a leader, I've just always thought to take a deep breath when we need to calm down," Middleton added. "Once I realized that we need to calm down I told the team, I told everyone to take a deep breath and just possess, play our game. I think once we got everybody calmed down, it worked well and we played well together like we know how to play."

Middleton's goal was a "great moment" that she had been waiting all game for, and the win itself is also "super important."

"We're seen as the underdogs a little bit," she said. "So coming out with a win heading into districts, it gives us a lot of confidence."

With the 2-1 win, the Trojans finish the regular season 9-4 and move into the subdistricts.

