GIRLS SOCCER: Rough night in Papio as Titans, Monarchs lose

Home games in Papio went the wrong way for both the Titans and the Monarchs fell by two-goal margins on Tuesday night.

Papio South hosted Marian, and was held scoreless in a 2-0 loss. Crusaders senior midfielder Emma Prososki scored both goals, first on a free kick from the edge of the penalty box, and the second on a left-footed shot via a low cross.

With the loss, the Titans fall to 4-1, while the Crusaders improve to 5-0.

The Titans face Millard West on the road on Thursday in their next game.

On the other side of Papio, the Monarchs jumped out to a surprise lead in the tenth minute when senior Lauren Schmidt got to a ball that Dragons head coach Chase Hutchison said could they had "three different chances to clear" and finished with a shot into the bottom right corner of the net.

"We just could not find the connection to do that, and credit to them," Hutchison said. "They made us pay for our mistake."

Even while the Dragons maintained possession, the Monarchs held onto the lead for the next 30 minutes before freshman London DeFini hit a superb strike from outside the box with her left foot that sailed into the top right corner of the net.

With the score even at 1-1 at halftime, Gretna had much more possession, but Monarchs head coach Zach Walsh said he expected that and was "okay with them having possession" going into the game.

"We just tried to pick our moments to go forward," Walsh said. "On a set piece, throw-in... and that's how we scored our first one."

The Monarchs stayed in the game, but with 23 minutes left, London's sister, senior Savannah, fired a shot into the top right corner of the net less than 15 minutes removed from hitting the crossbar.

With five minutes left, senior Chaley French added a third to make it 3-1.

Even in the loss, Walsh "absolutely loved" his team's energy throughout the game.

"All three of their goals were fantastic goals, I don't know any keeper saving them," Walsh said. "That's just a really good team. We just didn't have it the whole way through."

With the loss, the Monarchs fall to 4-2 while the Dragons keep rolling on to 6-0.

Next up, the Monarchs face Elkhorn South at noon on Saturday on the road, while the Dragons travel to Bellevue East on Friday at 7 p.m.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.