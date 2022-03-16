GIRLS SOCCER: Walsh prepares for first season at Papillion-La Vista

Papillion-La Vista girls soccer head coach Zach Walsh prepares for his first season at the helm after a 2021 season finished with a 10-7 record but saw rivals Papio South reach the state quarterfinals.

“This year is unique as it is my first year with the program and first as a high school head coach,” Walsh said. “The girls have been awesome to work with throughout our offseason conditioning as well as the first week of the year. It truly is a great group of kids.”

Aside from the challenge of being in his first year, Walsh said another challenge for the Monarchs will be finding their identity.

“There are several pieces from last year’s team that are no longer around and we’ll need some girls to step up and fill those voids.”

Even with the losses, the Monarchs still have a strong group of eight seniors this year who have played a lot of minutes in the past, and Walsh is counting on those seniors to lead the team.

One key senior is Lauren Schmidt, committed to play at UNO next year.

“She is a really good soccer player and a great kid,” Walsh said. “She should make life difficult for defenses this season.”

Another senior, Amber Arnold, will be playing at Rogers State University next year.

“Amber will be a Swiss Army Knife for us this spring, playing multiple positions and covering a lot of ground for us,” Walsh said. “I expect us to be competitive in every game this season and hopefully find ourselves playing at Morrison Stadium during the State Tournament.”

The Monarchs open their season on Thursday, March 17 at Omaha Burke with kickoff at 7 p.m.

The Titans also begin their season on the road against Bellevue West on Thursday at 4 p.m.

Platteview, the Class B team in Papillion that finished 7-8 last year, starts their season at home Thursday at 5 p.m. against Beatrice.

Coaches from Papio South and Platteview could not be reached for comment.

