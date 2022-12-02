GIRLS WRESTLING: Monarchs expect improvement, Titans join the fray

The Papillion-La Vista girls wrestling team aims to prove themselves, while Papio South competes for the first time after the sport was sanctioned last year.

“The main expectations set for the team this year center around dedication, hard work, communication, setting a standard in sportsmanship and striving to be great but not perfect,” Monarchs coach Jamie Brown said. “The girls want to see themselves improve with each match and they have a strong desire to dedicate their time to community service.”

Led by 120-pounds fourth-place finisher Jamelah Taylor and 145-pounds state qualifier Emma Stice, the Monarchs have “made great improvements” and are ready for a “really successful season.” Talia Astorino, Jenna Secord and Addie Graser join Taylor and Stice with a pre-season ranking.

“We have such a great group of kids, we want to see them continue to grow and develop as wrestlers and see them become ambassadors for this sport,” Brown said. “We have several girls who are brand new to wrestling, which is so exciting, so we will need the veterans to help lift them up and guide them. We will need to focus on what we can do and on maintaining a positive mindset as this is a very challenging sport.”

Papio begins their season on Friday, Dec. 2, with a tournament at Fremont.

At Papio South, Alexis Madsen takes over as head coach as the Titans enter the world of women’s wrestling.

“That being said, I have a lot of first-time wrestlers,” Madsen said. "Therefore the goal is to learn how to embrace the fight and saying yes to learning new things. The expectations are to have fun and celebrate the little things that are accomplished amongst the season.”

Two wrestlers do stand out for the first-year head coach: senior captain Maqency Davis, a transfer from California, and junior Allie Grow.

“(Davis) has a year of wrestling under her belt wrestling out in California,” Madsen said. “The other wrestler to look out for is Allie Grow, junior, who is one of the strongest girls I have ever met in my life. She can even pick me up and toss me over her head.”

In her first year, Madsen hopes to build an “incredible team culture” to inspire future wrestlers.

The Titans’ biggest challenge will be the experience factor.

“Our big challenge as a new team is that many teams will have a full sanctioned year under their belt with a lot of experience, so we will have to work twice as hard to be able to keep up with the more experienced teams in the area,” Madsen said.

The Titans’ season started with a triangular at Blair with Fremont on Thursday, Dec. 1.