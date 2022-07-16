GOLF: Papillion-based pro wins Nebraska Senior PGA Professional Championship

Papillion-based PGA pro Ted DiGiacomo won the 2022 Nebraska Senior PGA Professional Championship after the final round at Hillcrest Country Club on Tuesday, July 12.

"I was very emotional," DiGiacomo said. "There was quite a few guys standing around -- a lot of my friends, they know how much I wanted this. I put a lot of pressure on myself."

After the first day, DiGiacomo (Golf Galaxy Omaha/Happy Hollow Club) was tied with Pete Hagan, PGA (Johnny Goodman GC) at even par.

"My thought process going into the final round was I was going to have to go low because in our Nebraska section, there's so many good players and the guys were all even with me or one shot behind," DiGiacomo said. "They're just all very good players at that level. It's no different than a British Open or a Masters, you have to go out and be aggressive, and so that was my mindset, being aggressive on the holes that I could be aggressive on."

DiGiacomo also knew that with good length on his drivers and a good putting game, playing aggressively is how he performs best.

He stayed at par through three holes before turning up the heat with four birdies on the next six holes to go ahead of the field at four-under.

However, he nearly lost the lead he had built up on the 17th hole. Leading Scott Holly by two strokes, his tee shot landed in the grassy hazard, forcing DiGiacomo to take an unplayable.

"That was probably the most stressful part of the tournament," said DiGiacomo, who added that while he doesn't normally check the leaderboard, he did ask the tournament director where he stood heading into the 17th.

"I said OK, now I just need to place my ball in the fairway or just hit a good shot here," DiGiacomo said. "When he did a good shot, I was like, all right, I just need to hit a good shot. And, so, of course, I blew mine right."

On his third shot behind the tall fescue surrounded by trees, DiGiacomo hit what he called a "perfect" shot over the trees and onto the green within 8 feet of the hole, and finished with a putt to save par. Meanwhile, Holly missed a short putt, and DiGiacomo felt that he was in control.

"I think me making my putt first forced him to have to make his ... so it was definitely a matchplay situation. Being able to make the correct decision to go back further, I had to take more club, but it was the correct decision to go over the top of trees versus under, and I just have to (thank) the big guy upstairs. He blessed me hitting a really good shot in there."

With a putting game that he is confident in, the putt on 17 "sealed the deal."

On the 18th, DiGiacomo made his seventh birdie of the day and won his first Nebraska Senior PGA Professional Championship.

"I've been doing this for 25 years, but until really the last five or six years, I really fully understand how to learn to win and that means just placing yourself in the correct positions around the golf course," DiGiacomo said.

"It was being more in control of my mind and my body and my game, not so much trying to make shots, but just hit in the correct spots," he said. "When you can control those things and keep yourself in the correct areas of the golf course and course management, that's really what allows you to score and that's what I did the best."

With the top four making up the qualifying spots for the 34th Senior PGA Professional Championship, Scott Holly (University of Nebraska’s PGA Golf Management Program), Pete Hagen and Jon Petersen (Tiburon GC) qualified alongside DiGiacomo.

"I want to win, and to be able to finally do that and then move to Nationals and maybe have a chance to play the Senior PGA, that's all I want to do," DiGiacomo said. "I like to compete, and when you can compete at the highest level, that's what you're most proud of, to be able to pull a shot off under pressure, (that's) what you're most proud of, and that's why I'm so excited about it."

DiGiacomo’s golf career began after his graduation from University of Nebraska at Omaha, and was a starter at Indian Creek before being offered the position of PGA pro at the nine-hole, par-three La Vista Falls Golf Course, a public course that has since closed.

He also was a PGA pro at Council Bluffs Country Club at Lake Manawa and played in the Champions Club Cox Classic several times and consistently had a gallery of student, league members, family, friends, neighbors and well-wishers.

“Ted had strong participation in his adult and youth golf leagues,” said Linda Head, one of DiGiacomo's clients. “He gave top notch lessons and guidance in the selection of golf clubs. He gave frequent tips to his golfers as he followed them in his cart over the course of their events. League nights frequently ended with barbecues with Ted manning the grill.

“Ted put strong effort into his youth leagues. Ted served as an outstanding mentor to his students and promoted a lifelong hobby. The youth who did not have money for green fees had an opportunity to pick up the litter bordering the course along 84th Street and collect lost balls in exchange for a coupon honoring a round of golf. Under his direction, his youth developed leadership and people skills as well as golf skills.”

DiGiacomo has two college-aged twin children, Alexa and Andrew, 24, who are both graduates from Papillion La Vista South High School and are “excellent golfers” who look up to Ted “on and off the course.”

DiGiacomo said the support from his kids and his girlfriend of more than six years, Kristin, has also helped him get to where he is.

"I carried (Andrew and Alexa) around when they were kids, taking them to all their sports, and now that they're older, I get to do my thing now," DiGiacomo said. "I put my career on the back burner for a lot of years, and now they're excited to see me succeed, and I it wasn't for him, I wouldn't be in this position."

He added that Head, who is "like family," has also been a blessing and the support system as a whole has been a "blessing to have them be there by my side supporting me."

Now that La Vista Falls is being redeveloped into a city entertainment center, DiGiacomo is a PGA pro at Golf Galaxy and a teaching pro at Happy Hollow. He is also a real estate agent for Century 21.

Being able to balance there jobs and his success in the PGA is something that DiGiacomo is incredibly proud of.

"At 55, I'm playing the best golf of my life," he said. "I've been blessed with good flexibility, good athletic skills, and I know I've got probably another good five years left in me."

DiGiacomo said that the game has certainly changed in his many in the Papillion-La Vista community.

"The game was blowing up in the late '90s, early 2000s," DiGiacomo said. "Those facilities, they're still around, but I think in the metropolitan area, we've lost something like five, six, seven golf courses over the last 20 years. The game was booming back in that time, now what you're seeing is with COVID and everything, a lot of people are getting back into golf."

DiGiacomo said sales at Golf Galaxy and Happy Hollow have "exploded," and newer equipment has made the game more fun. He is thankful as he has had the opportunity to train many in Sarpy County, too.

"Papillion-La Vista is in my blood," he said.