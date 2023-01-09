Hot 3-point shooting propels Papillion-La Vista to road win over Omaha Benson

Papillion-La Vista turned to its long-range offense Saturday to put away Omaha Benson.

The Monarchs sank 13 3-pointers en route to a 65-54 girls basketball win over the host Bunnies. Papio moved to 4-6 while Benson, which suited up just five players, fell to 5-4.

Eight of those 3-pointers came in the first half as the Monarchs took the lead for good midway through the second quarter. That was after the Bunnies had gone on a 9-0 run to erase an eight-point deficit.

“We make our 3s all the time in practice,” Papio coach Cody Trofholz said. “I think our girls are gaining confidence with every game.”

The Monarchs, who made 16 treys in a recent win over Omaha South, held a 34-30 lead at halftime. That advantage grew to 51-40 after three quarters before Papio finished off the victory.

Rease Murtaugh sank five shots from behind the arc and finished with 17 points — 14 in the first half. Mia Slizinski added 12 points while Brooklynn Holloway scored 12 and pulled down a game-high 14 rebounds.

“We gave it our best shot,” Benson coach Bobby Massey said. “But the way they were hitting their 3s today made it really difficult.”

Lelani Cater paced the Bunnies with 22 points while Ahmani Klabunde had 21. Zakiyyah Muhammad finished with 11 points and 12 rebounds.

“We’ve talked about playing with toughness all year,” Trofholz said. “We’ve had some games slip away but we didn’t let that happen today.”

Benson was coming off a 49-40 road victory Friday night against Norfolk.

“That was a good win for us,” Massey said. “That’s a tough place to play.”

The Monarchs host Grand Island on Tuesday night while the Bunnies will play at Omaha Northwest.

Papillion-La Vista (4-6)... 15 19 17 14 — 65

Omaha Benson (5-4)....... 13 17 10 14 — 54

PLV: Rease Murtaugh 17, Jennifer Hubert 4, Kamira Botos 6, Taliyah Jackson 8, Brooklynn Holloway 12, Dru Zoucha 6, Mia Slizinski 12.

OB: Ahmani Klabunde 21, Lelani Carter 22, Zakiyyah Muhammad 11.