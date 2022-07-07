Independence Day crowd at Werner Park treated to record-setting 9 dingers

The Omaha Storm Chasers delighted a home crowd of more than 8,500 at Werner Park on Independence Day with a game that included nine home runs.

The Chasers notched a 20-6 decision against the Toledo Mud Hens with center fielder Roman Quinn and right-fielder Nate Eaton both slugging multiple home runs, helping the team to break its modern franchise record for a single game.

Quinn started off the action with a home run in the first -- marking the second time the team has hit a first-inning leadoff homer this season. Toledo's Akil Baddoo responded in the top of the second, notching a three-run home run to take the lead 4-1.

In the bottom of the second, third baseman Clay Dungan was walked and designated hitter Freddy Fermin hit a single before catcher José Briceño evened up the score with a home run. Quinn hit his second homer of the night two batters later to retake the lead.

Eaton added to the tally, bringing the Chasers to 6-4 with his first home run of the night. It was the second time this year that the Chasers had three home runs in a single inning.

Fermin extended the lead in the third with a homer, and Eaton recorded his second dinger of the game to start the fourth inning.

Eaton and Quinn are the second pair to hit multiple home runs in the same game. The first time was June 20 in a 9-6 victory in Memphis. They are the seventh and eighth Omaha players to record multi-homer games this season.

Second baseman Michael Massey was hit by a pitch, and left-fielder Brewer Hicklen brought him home on a triple. Dungan then scored Hicklen with a base hit.

In the fifth, first baseman Nick Pratto slugged his 14th home run of the season. Eaton hit a single and Massey hit a double to score a run. Hicklen put runners at the corners with another hit, and Dungan singled to score another run in the fifth. Catcher William Hancock became the 10th Chaser recording a hit with an RBI single, and shortstop Iván Castillo also hit an RBI single to bring the lead to 15-4 by the end of the frame.

Massey hit a home run in the sixth, bringing home Pratto after a leadoff single. The Mud Hens then scored a pair of runs in the seventh.

At the bottom of the inning, Castillo set the new Werner Park record for home runs by a team in a single game by hammering the Casher's ninth of the night. The previous record was seven, which last happened on Oct. 1, 2021.

Hicklen was walked in the eighth and scored on a Fermin double -- allowing the Chasers to have scored a run in every inning they were at bat. Quinn finished the scoring with a sacrifice fly after a Hancock walk and Castillo single.

The season-high crowd at Werner Park was treated to the franchise's annual Independence Day fireworks display. Average attendance this season stands at 3,579.

The Storm Chasers went on to win 3-2 and 4-1 in a doubleheader Wednesday, July 6, against Toledo, and they return to action against the Mud Hens on Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7:05 p.m. and Sunday at 5:05 p.m.

The Chasers are 40-39 overall going into Thursday's game and are in fourth place in the International League West behind Memphis (44-36), Columbus (46-34) and Nashville (49-30).

Next week, the club hits the road for a series against the Rochester Red Wings. Find ticket information at milb.com/omaha.