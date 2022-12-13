Millikan reaches 2,000 career points as Platteview begins busy week

SPRINGFIELD – A busy week at Platteview High began on Tuesday night as the Trojans hosted basketball and wrestling ahead of hosting a girls wrestling invitational on Saturday.

In basketball Tuesday night, defense prevailed in the first half of the boys game.

Connor Millikan scored eight in the first quarter but saw limited playing time in the second after getting into foul trouble.

“That kind of took us out of our game. We were playing at our pace and when he got in foul trouble, then we played at their pace,” head coach Tim Brotzki said.

After building up a 17-7 first-quarter lead, the Trojans were held in check in the second, as Beatrice took the lead briefly before the Trojans went up 21-20 at halftime.

“Having to sit that quarter, we kind of lost momentum, started forcing shots,” Millikan said. “Defense didn't really go our way. But coming out of halftime I was ready to play. I think everyone was ready to play. Defense still didn't really go away but we started scoring a little bit more and found a way to win.”

Millikan drilled a three after making an in-air adjustment to beat the buzzer in the third, giving Platteview a 39-35 lead heading into the final period.

With a putback of his own miss early in the fourth, Millikan reached 2,000 career points, becoming the 30th player all-time in Nebraska to do so.

“It means a lot to me, you know, coming into my freshman year, I didn't know what I could accomplish going into high school,” Millikan said. “But all the teammates, all the coaches, I owe it all to them. I couldn't do it without any of them, so I really appreciate all the help I've gotten. I'm just really excited to reach that milestone.”

A pair of steals led to a pair of fastbreak layups for Ezra Stewart to give the Trojans a 45-38 lead with five minutes left.

But it didn’t take long for the Orangemen to fire back, as the visitors went on an 8-0 punctuated by a Shelton Crawford three for the first of four late lead changes.

Millikan made a two, canceled out by a response from Beatrice, before converting an and-one opportunity in what turned out to be a physical, down-to-the-wire game.

“Situations like that, you can't teach in practice,” Millikan said. “I mean, we got to play through them. And we did that exactly, that's kind of what we do. We have close games, we're not going to be perfect, but we always find a way to win. I feel like good teams do that.”

A pair of Stewart free throws padded the lead to 52-48, but a Crawford three with under 20 seconds to go cut the lead to one.

Millikan was fouled and split the pair with 10 seconds left, but made up for the miss by clamping down on defense, causing Beatrice to use a timeout and then put up the potential game-winning three after the game clock expired.

With a 53-51 win, the Trojans remain undefeated at 3-0 but have things to work on ahead of playing in the Gross Catholic invitational on Friday and Saturday.

“It's only our third game, some teams have already had five,” Brotzki said. “But again, we need to play defense. We need to rebound, that's going to be a key for us all year.”

the girls’ game was a back-and-forth battle after Beatrice took an early 8-2 lead.

The Trojans stormed back and grabbed a 13-10 lead through one quarter.

After a six-point first by Lilly Stobbe, Emily Wiebelhaus took over for Platteview with eight points as the Trojans narrowly trailed 23-22 at the break.

The see-saw game continued into the fourth, with the Trojans gaining a 37-36 lead heading into the final frame.

Nothing could separate the two teams in regulation, as a late layup by Beatrice evened the score at 44.

After two for both teams, the defenses held and the Trojans and Orangemen headed to a second overtime tied at 46.

The offenses finally emerged in second overtime, but remained tied and went to a third overtime.

In triple overtime, Beatrice made three straight field goals to open the frame and took a 56-53 lead. Platteview couldn’t recover to pull even, and the Trojans fell short 57-55 to drop to 2-3.

"Beatrice is just a really well coached team," head coach Kevin Freeman said. "They play hard. You know, it sucks. I know our girls are hurting after triple overtime and they left it all out there, they played really, really hard. I'm proud of their effort, proud of the way they're coming together this season. And you know, we're going to continue to grow."

Wiebelhaus led the Trojans with 16 points, while Stobbe added 14 and Baylee Tex had 13.

Next up, the Trojans face Skutt Catholic at home on Thursday at 7 p.m.

Going through a tough stretch to open the season, Freeman said have done a "good job of sharing the basketball" while dealing with having no seniors and being a first-year head coach.

"I've only had these girls for a few weeks. So we're trying to play catch up on a lot of these teams that have had their stuff in place for the last couple of years," Freeman said. " But the way, the way they're starting to pick things up but this team is going to be scary down the stretch."

Wrestling was also a defeat for the Trojans, with the boys losing 59-18 to Omaha Bryan and 45-30 to Ralston. The Platteview girls lost 24-18 to Ralston and 21-12 to Bryan.

The Trojans also host a boys invitational on Friday and girls on Saturday.