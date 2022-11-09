 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Multiple signees from Papillion-La Vista and Springfield schools sign NLIs

  • Updated
Several signees from Papillion-La Vista, Papio South and Platteview made their commitments official with their letters of intent on Wednesday, Nov. 9.

From the defending volleyball champion Titans, Stella Adeyemi signed to University of Hawaii, Kenzie Dyrstad to Rutgers, and Shealie Wiebers to Peru State College.

Savanna Solomon, who also plays basketball at Papio South, signed to play soccer at Creighton.

Baseball players Xander Doble (Dordt), Brady Fitzpatrick (Johnson County CC), Riley Schrader (Ellsworth CC) and Brice Wallar (Northeast CC) also signed their letters of intent.

From Papio, baseball’s Brayden (Doane) and Hunter Jones (Southeast CC), and Jayden Mesceji (Concordia) also signed NLIs.

Joining Adeyemi and Dyrstad from Papio South, Papio softball’s Haley Wilwerding (Nebraska-Omaha) and Emmie Wills (South Dakota) also signed to Division I programs.

Platteview also had four signings on Wednesday: baseball’s Alex Draper and Austin Krenzer, (Concordia) and Gage Ryba (Doane), and girls soccer’s Eve Drummond (Midland).

