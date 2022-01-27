Papillion-La Vista defeats Papio South to win Metro Conference boys bowling tournament

Papillion-La Vista avenged two previous losses to Papillion-La Vista South in Wednesday’s final of the Metro Conference boys tournament.

The Monarchs prevailed 3-1 in the best-of-five championship at Maplewood Lanes after the Titans defeated Papio twice in December.

Coach Derik Jensen said he was optimistic entering the tourney despite the Monarchs’ 9-8 regular-season record.

“I felt pretty confident,” he said. “I didn’t think our record represented our talent.”

Winning team members were Will Fraser, Colby Wallace, Parker Wolfe, Jake Franks, Easton Kinsey, Austin Watts and Jonas Halstead.

The Monarchs started the day with a quarterfinal win over Omaha Northwest then a semifinal victory over Omaha Burke. The Titans defeated Millard West in the quarterfinal and defending Metro champion Millard North in the semifinal.

Papio survived an open in the 10th frame in Game 1 of the final, holding on for a 163-160 win. The Titans cruised to a 210-169 victory in Game 2, striking in four of the last five frames to tie the match.

The Monarchs prevailed 209-182 in Game 3, stringing together six strikes from the third through eighth frames. That put Papio one win away from the title.

Papio South started strong in Game 4, striking in the first two frames but the Monarchs countered with strikes in the third and fourth. Papio had four more strikes and needed them as the Titans had strikes in the final four frames.

When it was over, the Monarchs held on for a 213-206 victory and their first Metro boys bowling title in the tourney’s second year.

“That fourth game got my heart going,” Jensen said. “The way they strung those strikes together late definitely had me concerned.”

Jensen also complimented Papio South coach Alan Busch for his team’s performance.

“I’ve got to give a shoutout to Alan,” he said. “It was awesome that two Papillion teams made the final.”

Titan team members were Aaron Streeter, Aydan Belfiore, Blake Paulhamus, Dayton Wiese, Jonathan Tejral, Kylan Giandinoto and Noah Fichtl.

Fraser, a sophomore who was Papio’s top bowler Wednesday with a three-game average of 213, said the win felt good.

“The schools have a rivalry, and that always fires you up,” he said. “It was a close match, but we pulled through.”

Fraser added that the team was ready to enjoy its victory.

“We like to celebrate together,” he said. “We’re heading to Applebee’s.”

Millard North’s Jeff Birkentall was the day’s top individual bowler with a 680 series, an average of 226.

The girls portion of the Metro tourney will be held Friday starting at 8 a.m. at Maplewood Lanes.

The boys Top 10 (with three-game series)

1. Jeff Birkentall, Millard North, 680.

2. Addison DeBoer, Millard North, 641.

3. Will Fraser, Papillion-La Vista, 624.

4. Easton Kinsey, Papillion-La Vista, 603.

5. Neko Manna, Millard South, 600.

6. Noah Fichtl, Papillion-La Vista South, 599.

7. Dayton Lester, Bellevue West, 597.

8. Parker Wolfe, Papillion-La Vista, 591.

9. Blake Paulhamus, Papillion-La Vista South, 586.

10. Daniel Lester, Bellevue West, 581; Carlos Echeveste Sinecio, Omaha South, 581.