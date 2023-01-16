Papio principal Jason Ryan awarded Special Recognition for 25 years of Metro service

Longtime coach and current Papillion-La Vista High School principal Jason Ryan was honored with the Special Recognition Award at the Metro Tournament hosted by Bellevue West last week.

Ryan, who recently was the Athletic Director for the Monarchs, began his career as an assistant at Papio. But his experience with the Metro Tournament goes much further back.

Growing up in North Platte, Ryan would drive with his family from an early age.

“I would just sit there and watch games as a 10, 11-year-old at the Civic Tournament all day,” Ryan said. “Growing up playing three sports, coming to Omaha, watching high-level basketball at the Civic Auditorium.”

Coaches also impacted Ryan towards coaching himself, and once he became a coach, the Metro tournament was “always a big thing for our teams over the holidays.”

“Typically you’re at one site, one big venue and it’s a great time to see alumni come back and every year you see people that, that’s just what they do over the holidays is attend the Metro basketball tournament,” he said.

The Monarch principal served on the Metro Basketball Committee for over six years, but doubted at first the decision to award the special recognition.

“When they called and said, ‘Hey, you are our nominee,’ I just said no, what are we talking about,” Ryan said. “I can give you the names of people that should be called to recognize. They said, ‘No, we decided on you, it’s a done deal,’ but I’m very humbled and honored. The list of previous recipients is a pretty outstanding class of individuals who have done a lot for the Metro Basketball Tournament and the Metro Conference in general.”

The reception of the award also gave Ryan time to reflect on his time as an educator, assistant coach at Papio, head coach at Bellevue East for over a decade, and AD at Papio for most of the last decade.

“Being a part of the tournament, it’s definitely been an integral part of the holidays for myself and my family,” he said. “I had two daughters play in the Metro tournament, one of my daughters (Josey) was on our first championship team here at Monarch high in 2018-19.

“It’s definitely been a staple in the Ryan household for many, many years.”

Ryan expressed his gratitude for all the people behind the scenes who help run the tournament each year, from the people running the clock, the scorebook, scheduling the officials and the officials themselves.

He added he learned from watching people do the little things to “provide the best opportunity” for athletes to have a great Metro tournament experience.

“There’s so many things that go on behind the scenes to make that operate,” Ryan said. “I think that those are some of the lessons I learned, and just people giving back and a lot of people volunteering, for so many people to give up days of vacation and time for the holidays to impact the game of basketball and to support our conference is really neat to see.”

Ryan once again indicated his reflection because of the honor.

“I’m just very humbled and as I reflected back, (thinking), oh my god, this is my 26th year in Omaha,” he said. “Time has gone fast, it doesn't feel like I've been here for 26 years. That many Metro tournaments in a row is kind of crazy.”