SOCCER: Another late disappointment for Union Omaha in 1-1 draw to Greenville

It was a battle for second place in USL League One but another late disappointment for second-place Union Omaha, who drew 1-1 to Greenville Triumph in third on Saturday, Sept. 17 at Werner Park.

The draw came after a 3-2 loss to first-place Richmond Kickers when they surrendered two goals in added time.

“Obviously it's not the way we want it to end,” head coach Jay Mims said. “It's extremely frustrating so I thought we played great again probably two of our best games of the year against two of the probably the best teams in the league.”

The first half was scrappy, with Los Buhos slightly out-shooting (six to five) and out-possessing (51 to 49 percent) Greenville. However, just one Union Omaha shot was on target, and the first half as a whole lacked attacking quality.

Like their previous match, the drama was left for late.

In the 76th minute, Corey Hertzog was fouled in the 18-yard box. The veteran forward then stepped up and struck the penalty into the left side of the net to give Los Buhos a 1-0 lead. The goal was also Hertzog’s 100th goal across all competitions in his career.

But both Mims knows Hertzog will be disappointed after missing a shot he “should have slotted” into the net.

“He's mad at himself for that, but he'll get more goals for this club and he's still trying to get match fit,” Mims said.

Hertzog said it felt good to reach the milestone, but said it was “unfortunate” to miss out on three points.

Union Omaha looked poised to gain a key victory to bring them back within two of the league leaders after Richmond drew 2-2 with Chattanooga Red Wolves. Especially once Miles Fenton and Brandon Fricke were shown second yellow cards in the 80th and 84th minutes.

“They're not gonna make a huge deal,” Mims said. “‘Oh, we're playing two men down,’ one was for five minutes and one was for 10.”

Down to nine men, the Triumph remained in the game and were fouled in the 18-yard box in the third minute of added time.

Hertzog said the game came down to that “unlucky call,” which he thought should not have been a foul.

Nonetheless, the penalty was taken, and Aaron Walker passed a shot into the bottom right corner, and Union Omaha once again stared down the barrel of a late equalizer.

“We knew these two games were like playoff-type games,” Mims said. “We knew there was not going to be room for errors and margins were tight with Richmond and Greenville, and that's what you saw.”

Union Omaha finished with 15 shots to Greenville’s nine, and four shots on target to just one, the penalty goal.

“When we play each other there's always not many chances either way, but tonight I thought we did (have chances),” Mims said. “We were peppering the goal and in and around the goal the first half and then we had a 15-20 minutes spell in the second half.”

This time, Los Buhos were able to eke out a draw, but they remain a win and a draw behind Richmond, sitting four points back at 41 points with four matches to play. Union Omaha still remains in position for a bye in the League One playoffs, leading Greenville by one point.

Los Buhos will play their fourth game in 10 nights at Northern Colorado Hailstorm on Wednesday, Sept. 21 at 9 p.m.

Mims said Union Omaha will look to get off to the same strong start they did after the tough loss to Richmond in next Wednesday’s game.

“A horrible way to lose a game, and (have to) come back out and start a game, unbelievable,” Mims said. “And obviously it happens again at the end, in a different fashion but we bounced back once and came back and had a great start. We just got to do it again on Wednesday. It's coming quick

Going into the last four games before the playoffs, Hertzog said the “playoffs start now.”

“It’s a four-game, 12-point little playoff run right before we go into playoffs, so that’s what we need to focus on,” Hertzog said.