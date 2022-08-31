SOCCER: Hertzog winner gives 10-man Union Omaha key bounce-back win

A Corey Hertzog winner late in the second half gave 10-man Union Omaha a key 1-0 win over Forward Madison on Wednesday, Aug. 31 to bounce back after their first USL League One loss in over two months.

Union Omaha returned to Werner Park after their first loss in 11 league matches after losing their first match in league play since a 2-0 defeat to Greenville Triumph at home on Saturday, June 18.

"When you come home after a loss, you want to respond, and you want to see a response from the guys," head coach Jay Mims said. "And an attitude and a mentality, because we weren't at our best on the weekend."

On Saturday, Aug. 27 Los Buhos lost 3-0 to Richmond Kickers.

With just 38 percent of possession, Union Omaha was mostly on the defensive in the first half of Wednesday’s game.

Los Buhos did manage two shots on target, one on a header by Noe Meza and another on a shot by Luis Gil that was pushed onto the post by Forward Madison goalkeeper Raiko Arozarena.

Midfielder Emir Alihodzic also arched a shot from distance that was just outside the top left corner midway through the half.

At the half, Union Omaha out-shot Forward Madison 7-5, but the visitors had one more shot on target (3-2).

Alihodzic was promptly sent off just five minutes into the second half after he shoved a Forward Madison player inside the penalty area.

"Obviously the red card changes everything," Mims said. "And for our guys to still get a result after that, I'm very, very proud. You've got to do a couple things well when you're playing down a man for a long period of time like that, and one of those is you have to hold the ball and you have to have composure."

Mims added that good transition is also important to "catch them on a counter," and he said Union Omaha did well in both areas as well as on set pieces, which is how they scored the winner.

Forced to play the remaining 40 minutes down to 10 men, Union Omaha continued to apply the pressure, and found a breakthrough in the 77th minute of the match.

A corner kick was delivered into the penalty area and headed to Daltyn Knutson into the six-yard box. Corey Hertzog reached the flick from Knutson and knocked a shot into the back of the net.

Los Buhos played strong defensively to close out the match and came away with a 1-0 win to move up to 37 points on the season. Union Omaha (9-10-3) is now one point behind joint-leaders Richmond Kickers and Greenville Triumph with a game in hand.

Next up for Union Omaha is another home match on Saturday, Sept. 3 at 7 p.m. against Chattanooga Red Wolves.

The Union Omaha unified team also won on Wednesday night, 4-2 over Forward Madison, who they previously defeated 2-0 on July 26 in Madison.