SOCCER: Papio girls in control in win over Bellevue West, boys lose by mercy rule to Gretna

Papillion-La Vista girls soccer had full control in their 3-0 win over Bellevue West, while the opposite happened for the boys in their 10-0 loss to Gretna in the round of 16 of the Metro Tournament.

Beginning with the girls game, which was hosted in Papio, Amber Arnold delivered a free kick into the penalty box with just over 30 seconds left in the first half. Fellow senior Lauren Schmidt got onto the end of the cross and gave the Monarchs a 1-0 lead at halftime.

"(Arnold) plays a great dangerous ball for us on corners and free kicks," Monarchs head coach Zach Walsh said. "That first goal was great. All we had to do is tap that one in, she plays a real nice ball."

The Monarchs added a second with 27 minutes left when sophomore Maggie Turner made a great turn and fired a low shot into the bottom right corner of the net, and added a third ten minutes later when senior Jadyn Hammers, well, hammered a shot into the top right corner from outside the penalty box.

"We talked a lot about not trying to do too much with it," Walsh said. "We had some nice give-and-go play there (on the second). And then on the third one, a little layoff and a nice shot."

Even with the comfortable lead, the Monarchs continued to do what they had done throughout the game: control the play and keep the "ball on the floor" and "didn't try to do too much."

With the 3-0 win over the Thunderbirds, the Monarchs advanced to face No. 1 Marian Crusaders, who are 8-0 and beat Omaha Northwest 10-0 on Friday.

Walsh said "it was nice" to have control and rotate starters to get some rest.

"Marian's gonna be a real tough opponent. We've played three really good teams and have come up just short. So it's just about progressing from those games, learning from our mistakes in those games."

The game between the Monarchs and Crusaders will kick off at 1 p.m. (or soon after based on when Papio South versus Millard West ends) on Saturday.

While the girls were able to control the game and play the way they wanted, the opposite happened in a nightmarish loss for the boys against Gretna.

The Dragons surged ahead to a 6-0 lead by halftime, and added three goals in the second half and put the game away early. With the loss, the Monarchs fall to 2-7 and will face Bellevue East at home on Thursday, April 14.

