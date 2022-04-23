SOCCER: Papio South girls and boys split windy games against Elkhorn South

Both Papio South varisty soccer teams hosted Elkhorn South on Saturday with extreme winds throughout both games, as the girls lost a tough 1-0 battle and the boys won by the same score.

In the girls Titans game, the first half was relatively dormant, and no real chances emerged.

The game opened up in the second half, and a long lofted ball down the field by Titans senior goalkeeper Jenasy Schultz was saved by her goalkeeping opponent Makenna Miller off the post and behind the net for a corner.

Schultz had one of the Titans' best shots of the day, but also did well behind the post in difficult conditions.

"I give all the credit in the world to Jena," Titans head coach Jake Watson said. "She's a phenomenal goalkeeper and she's had to be on the tough side of a couple of results here... When the ball is coming in, it bounces higher on these (type of) days. It comes in faster in one direction and then knuckles in the other direction."

Over 26 minutes remained after that chance, and although the game was more open, no other chances materialized until the first overtime.

A free kick by Papio South senior wing back Braidyn Warak sailed just a little high and right with four minutes left in overtime, and a shot by junior Makenna Lamp shortly before the first overtime expired.

As the clock kicked down to three minutes left, it appeared the game would be heading to penalties. However, a cross came to Storm junior Kylie Hinrichs, who headed in a goal past Schultz to give the Storm the win in a game where the wind was the "number one contributing factor."

For Watson, the up-and-down season means the Titans are now 7-6 and still in search of adjustments.

"We've been trying to work on some creativity in the final third," he said. "I think our defense and our backline and our goalkeeper included have done a wonderful job of maintaining score lines so that we can stay in games. But with complete honesty, we need to find the net more often."

Watson thinks the team is headed in the right direction, but the adjustments will need to come quickly as the Titans travel the short trip to face their crosstown rivals, the 8-6 Papio Monarchs, on Monday at 5 p.m.

Immediately following the girls game, the boys also faced the Storm.

A shot by senior Gus Kriegler was right at the Elkhorn South goalkeeper in the 10th minute, but eight minutes later, a cross from Colin Macke found fellow junior Ethan Bichler, who headed the ball into the back of the net.

By playing their type of soccer, which is a lot of possession according to Bichler, the Titans never allowed the Storm to get close to scoring and with the wind at their back in the second half, held out for a 1-0 win.

Head coach Dave Lawrence called the wind an "extra defender" and said his team's defensive performance was "excellent."

"Especially that first half when we were going up against the wind," Lawrence said. "I thought we played better first half, honestly, against the wind. I felt like we possessed the ball a little bit better, kept it on the ground. Defensively, we didn't give them any chance to pass our 50."

With the 1-0 win, the Titans improve to 12-3 and bounce back from a tough 2-0 loss at Omaha Bryan on Thursday.

"I think it was just the mentality," Bichler said. "We always have a couple wins, get ahead of ourselves, (then) don't play that well. Bryan, we should have won that game. But (we) come back, it's important now more than ever, because going into districts... we don't want to have to lose our seed if we lose a district game to try to get into state. We want to go in (to state) on a high and keep going to the state final, hopefully we'll win it.'

After a 8-2 start last year, the Titans then lost five straight, something Lawrence has been sure to avoid this year.

"That's the thing I've stressed to the boys this time is the mental aspect of the game," he said. "There's no reason why we should ever have a two-game losing streak. We're good enough that we can respond, and so far they have."

Next up for the Titans will be their senior night home game against Papio at 7 p.m. on Monday.

