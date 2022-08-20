SOCCER: Piedrahita makes history, Meza continues hot form in 4-1 win

A flurry of early goals, including the first by a goalkeeper in USL League One history, vaulted Union Omaha to a 4-1 win over North Carolina FC on Saturday at Werner Park.

The win concludes a week in which Los Buhos earned seven points to move as close as within one point of first place in League One at the conclusion of the match, and also brings them to 11 games unbeaten.

Goalkeeper Kevin Piedrahita provided the theatrics almost immediately with the first goal scored by a goalkeeper in League One history, and the quickest Union Omaha goal.

Just 30 seconds into the match, the 30-year-old from Queens, N.Y., lofted a ball towards the opposite net. The ball sailed over North Carolina goalkeeper Nicholas Holliday and into the back of the net.

"I still can't believe it, man, I'm still numb," Piedrahita said. "I think I just wasn't in the game because I didn't believe it. It's really crazy."

The backup goalkeeper said being able to make history is a mental boost.

"Being a backup goalkeeper, you have to be prepared for whenever you're going to be in the field," he said. "Rashid (Nuhu) and I, we've been doing a great job, we've been really good teammates and friends ourselves outside the field. Since last year winning the championship has been unbelievable, the spirits over here."

Mims added that he was "super happy" for Piedrahita and finds the goal surreal.

"What a special day for him, I'm just happy for Kevin, proud of Kevin," Mimsa said. "It was a moment you cherish... And then he had some major saves that kept us in it early. It was a great game for him, I'm happy for him."

Mims also said the ability to rotate, which has been the theme for Union Omaha this past week with three games in seven days, is needed as they build their depth and chemistry.

"We're still trying to find our chemistry I would say, but more of just clicking and trying to find what combination works the best because we've struggled to score goals in certain games," he said. "It's awesome, I think the guys are starting to find a rhythm and starting to find a good pairing, those guys have been fun together."

From there, another long ball found recent signing Corey Hertzog, who volleyed a right-footed shot into the bottom right corner of the net.

In the 17th minute, Noe Meza scored with a chipped shot after another long ball got behind the North Carolina defense.

"The game plan, we knew there was space in behind the opponent, and so me and Corey, we made sure one was always a little underneath and other one's stretching the backline," Meza said. "And in the goal, that's what I was thinking. I checked my shoulder, the space was there and I made the run and then I saw the goalie coming out a little bit, so I hit it over him and then it went in."

Mims added that teams have to adjust to Los Buhos' vertical, "100 miles per hour) tactics, as North Carolina FC changed their formation to attempt to fit against Los Buhos' style of play.

"That was one of the plans with those two forwards (Meza and Hertzog) is to really play with three decent-sized center backs and see if we can find space behind them and in-between them," Mims said. "Corey and Noe did a great job of that."

Los Buhos took the 3-0 lead into halftime, and added a fourth on a header by Meza in the 59th minute for his fourth goal in three matches.

"The big thing is when the goals are going your way, they kind of find a way to get in anyway," Meza said. "And the second goal, I think it was just more of a case of being at the right place at the right time. We have certain runs that we've been doing and the play worked out pretty good."

Mims added that Meza has had a killer instinct, and not accepting mediocrity.

"It's not just him, but he's leading that charge, he's on the frontline and Corey helps," Mims said.

Nelson Flores was shown the red card before Meza’s second goal, and Britton Fisher was sent off after a second yellow in the 69th minute.

With a two-man advantage, Union Omaha gave up a late goal but saw out the rest of a 4-1 win to earn three points, bringing their total to 34 (8 wins, 10 draws, 2 losses) and into a temporary tie with Richmond Kickers in second place in League One (behind on +12 to +9 goal difference).

Richmond's match against Central Valley Fuego had not concluded at posting.

Los Buhos drew the Kickers 1-1 on May 14, and Meza said they "really like the field."

"I think we have a lot better team now, and we know we're playing for first place, so it's going to be a good match to prove our ability."

Mims said his focus is the same as any other match, but expects the winning mentality that has been prevalent since their 2-1 win over Charlotte Independence to persist.

"It was just a different mentality," Mims said. "And you saw that approach again today from the first opening, not just the goal, 30 seconds in, it was just a different approach. You saw the celebration where the guys did it and just they way they carry themselves, I think I've talked about it before, it's just more about us right now in this phase."

In an important match for the USL League One race against Charlotte Independence, Union Omaha came back to win 2-1 at Werner Park on Wednesday night.

Los Buhos trailed the Independence by one point going into the match, and came in with a nine-game unbeaten streak.

“We don’t look ahead of us and who’s behind us,” head coach Jay Mims said. “We just go and control what we can control, game by game, and we know that we've played less games than almost everybody so yeah, three points, that's what you want to get it home.”

The first half slightly favored Union Omaha, but the best chance came on a shot by Charlotte Independence off the crossbar.

At halftime, Union Omaha substituted Kemal Malcolm off for Noe Meza, who scored Los Buhos’ only goal in a 1-1 draw against Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC on Saturday, Aug. 13. Mims said Meza gave Union Omaha a spark.

“Me and the other guys on the bench, we had been talking a lot during the first half,” Meza said. “It looked like the space was definitely on to attack, we just needed a little bit more energy and communication, and those are the two things that I tried to bring onto the field once I got subbed on at halftime.”

Los Buhos surrendered the opening goal of Wednesday’s match on a penalty kick. Gabriel Cluadio fouled a Charlotte attacker, and Corey Bennett fired a right-footed shot into the top left of the net in the 51st minute.

The referee's decision to give the penalty and the celebration after upset the Union Omaha players, but Mims was grateful to have a “whole half to respond.”

“Those 25, 30 minutes afterward was awesome,” he said.

But six minutes later, halftime sub Meza volleyed a left-footed shot into the bottom left side of the net to even the match at one.

“I think the goal was just more of an effort thing more than anything and then just being in the right spot,” Meza said. “I've been feeling pretty good form recently. So once I saw the ball bouncing in the box, as soon as it got close to me I knew where the goal was at already, so (I was) just looking to shoot hard on target and then see it go in the net.”

The match reached somewhat of a stalemate for the next 10 minutes. But, in the 67th minute, Willis delivered with a goal to give Union Omaha the lead.

A left-shooted shot from just outside the penalty box found the back of the net, and Willis fully bounced back from being cautioned.

“I tried my best to stay on the field, tried my best to keep my head in the game for me not to get a second yellow,” Willis said. “It’s great and good that Noe came on to change the game, change the tempo, and I get another goal. Feels so good.”

Mims added he wanted hungry players on the field, and though he started tiring out, a second wind led to Willis spreading the ball around and eventually the winning goal after a “beautiful build-up” with 15-20 passes.

Willis also said that the team’s ability to fight back comes from working hard in training and pushing themselves in those moments.

“We pushed ourselves and fought strong and pushed and we got the three points,” Willis said. “That’s a big part about it, we get the three points.”

“There's been a couple of times this season actually we've been trailing and we've been able to find the goal,” Meza added. “So it's something that I think that we've been building on throughout the season and I think it just shows the character of the team and our ability to come back and win the game.”

Union Omaha finished with 15 shots, seven on target, which Mims said is the most they’ve had “in a while.” The last time Los Buhos had more than five shots on target, they had seven in a 3-2 win at South Georgia Tormenta FC on June 25.