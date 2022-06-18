SOCCER: Platteview well-represented at Class B Senior Showcase

Platteview soccer was well-represented at the Class B girls Senior Soccer Showcase on Friday, June 17, with three players and a coach during the girls game, and another player in the boys game.

In the girls game, Alyssa Apprich, Shea Loffer and Emma Middleton represented the Trojans, while head coach Katie Hobbs coached the same team, the Ba-Dra-Mi Farms Light team.

"It's an amazing opportunity to see all this talent come together," Hobbs said. "I think it's really cool, it was a great game today, I think they had a lot of fun. I really enjoyed it."

She added that she will "absolutely cherish" being able to coach the three Trojans one last time.

Of the three Trojans, Middleton is the only one who will play soccer in college, when she will study business administration at University of Nebraska at Kearney.

"I had a lot of fun," she said. "I'm super thankful to be able to play one last time with all the people I grew up playing. I knew a lot of people on both teams from different schools because of club growing up. I'm just super grateful to be selected and be able to play one last time with my high school friends before going on to play college ball."

"It's honestly fun," added Apprich, who will study wildlife biology at Colorado State University. "This is a last one, last day (playing soccer). It was really fun coming out here and getting selected to do this. I'm really sad that I'm not gonna be able to play anymore, but it was fun."

"It felt like an honor to be picked for something like this just because I know how big of a thing it is," said Loffer, who will study elementary special education at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. "It was really enjoyable to play one last time, (but) it's over."

Along with the boys game and Saturday's Class A Senior Showcase games, all proceeds from the showcase benefit the Special Olympics Nebraska.

"I think that is absolutely amazing," Hobbs said. "Part of that, our school does a unified soccer, which as far as Special Olympics, I just think it's really cool that we can just add to it and everybody here can appreciate it."

The final Platteview representative was Aiden Riha, who wore a jersey for The Platte (co-op between Platteview and Plattsmouth) for the last time.

"I just feel honored and thankful for the team that I had and how far we've come," he said.

Post-high school, Riha plans to go to Metro Community College and get a certificate or major in information technology.

"I'll still be playing soccer like here and there for some weeks maybe...for some leagues maybe something (like that)."

This season, both The Platte and Platteview girls soccer teams had solid seasons. The Platte finished 8-8 and lost the district semifinals 2-1 against Nebraska City on April 30. The Trojans girls soccer team finished 11-6 and lost the district final 3-1 to Grand Island Northwest on May 7.

