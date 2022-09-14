SOCCER: Scearce brace canceled out by 2 late goals in Union Omaha loss

Two late goals by Richmond Kickers, one well into stoppage time, canceled out a brace of goals by J.P. Scearce in a 3-2 loss for Union Omaha on Wednesday, Sept. 14 at Werner Park.

Going into the match, Los Buhos were just one point behind the Kickers in first place.

In the first half, Union Omaha had 63 percent of the ball and took 10 shots (3 on target), but didn’t have the finishing needed to score. At the break, the match was level at 0-0.

Playing on the front foot paid off for Los Buhos when Corey Hertzog was fouled inside the 18-yard box in the 49th minute. Union Omaha was awarded the penalty, and J.P. Scearce struck the ball into the left side of the net.

Los Buhos were able to maintain the upper hand until the 78th minute, when a set-piece cross was headed in by Ethan Vanacore-Decker to level the match at 1-1.

But Union Omaha quickly responded, and a corner kick delivery by Joe Brito was headed into the bottom right corner of the net by Scearce.

With a 2-1 lead, Los Buhos were 90 seconds from added time, when Stephen Payne scored from a mess in front of Rashid Nuhu’s goal.

As five minutes of added time neared its end, a foul in the 18-yard box meant a penalty was awarded to Richmond late into stoppage time. Nil Vinyals, who assisted Vanacore-Decker, fired a strong shot into the top right corner of the

The 3-2 loss means Union Omaha (40 points, 10-5-10) falls four points behind Richmond (44, 13-7-5) in first place with just five matches remaining before the playoffs.

Currently in position for a first round bye (top two teams), Union Omaha has another important home match up next against Greenville Triumph (third place, 39 points, 11-8-6) on Saturday at 7 p.m.