SOCCER: Senior Showcase last game in Papio uniforms

For the seniors from Papillion-La Vista and Papio South, Saturday's Nebraska High School Soccer Senior Showcase was the last time wearing Monarchs and Titans uniforms.

"It was pretty good," said Papio South's Dylann Ehergartner, who was unable to play in the showcase and had a boot on her left foot. "I'm just happy I was able to represent our school, even if I wasn't able to play. Just the thought that we're here shows that we were able to show talent from our school."

Ehergartner will continue her soccer career at Drake University, while teammate Mia Lang will play the University of Nebraska at Kearney.

"I'm really proud, you're always proud when you put your jersey on," Lang said. "So putting it on one last time was really great, and for a great cause."

All proceeds from both games on Saturday went to Special Olympics Nebraska.

"It means a lot to me (to play in the Senior Showcase) because it's really high competition," said Monarch Amber Arnold. "Playing with some of the best seniors, and this game also means a lot more with the Special Olympics and the meaning behind that is way bigger than just this game. What the proceeds go to is really big."

With Ehergartner and Lang representing the Specialtees light team, their cross-town rival Monarchs were represented on the Cardscapes Omaha dark team.

Lauren Schmidt will continue her soccer career at UNO, while Arnold will be playing at Roger State University in Claremore, Oklahoma.

"It was so fun, especially playing against my best friend, Savannah (DeFini from Gretna), who obviously won MVP," Schmidt said. "But we were just having fun out there, messing with each other, it was great."

One moment of some fun competition came in the second half when Schmidt was called for a foul on DeFini just outside the penalty box.

"It was a total flop," Schmidt said. "The coaches were like, 'We didn't expect you to be such a brick house,' and then they told me to go play center back and then I was marking Savannah, and I was like, 'I might as well (make a tackle).'"

DeFini's two goals led to a 3-3 tie, and the game was won by Specialtees on penalties.

In the boys game, won by Soccer Internationale dark team with a comeback 4-3 win after trailing 3-1 at halftime, all players from Papillion played on the Neurology Consultants light team.

Both Monarchs Keegan Hylok (exercise science) and Caleb Walker (construction management) going to Nebraska-Lincoln were honored and enjoyed the experience of representing Papio one last time.

"It's an honor to be picked," Hylok said before the game. "Just gonna go out there and have fun."

"It's fun because you get recognized," Walker added. "Fun to play which people I've played with my whole life, so it's nice."

Like the Monarchs, all three Titans representatives will be going to the same school: Nebraska-Lincoln.

"It's super awesome," Andre Santamaria said. "We're all super close friends even without soccer. ... Just being able to play with them and just spend all the time with them and be able to do what we love and be successful."

"I think it'll be pretty cool too," Cole Friedenbach said. "I've been friends with Andre since kindergarten. We've all been pretty good friends outside of soccer."

"I moved to the Titans school when I was in middle school," Gus Kriegler said. "We've been friends since seventh grade, so it was nice to just be out her and play with them for one last time. We had a great season."

All three also appreciated the opportunity to play against the best seniors in the state.

"It's pretty special," Friedenbach said. "Not many people are gonna do it and it was just really fun, cool opportunity."

"It's great, it's always great to play against good competition," Santamaria said. "To see all these kids that we played throughout the whole season, played against them even, and to be able to play on the same team with them, it's a great experience, especially to be able to be able to play with them one last time."

"It's nice to play against people that you played against throughout the year, and then some people that you haven't got the chance to play against," Kreigler said.

