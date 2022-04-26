SOCCER: Titans best Monarchs twice on senior night in Papillion

Senior night was shared by Papio and Papio South at Foundation Field on Monday, April 25, and it was extra special for the Titans, as the girls won 1-0 and boys won 3-1.

After both girls teams recognized 24 seniors combined, the first half was an offensive struggle as the defenses held firm and offensive issues continued to plague both teams.

"We have been fighting for so many games and our offensive struggles continue," Titans head coach Jake Watson said.

However, with 13 minutes left in the game, junior attacking midfielder Savanna Solomon was fouled (and injured in the process, which Watson says will be "checked on") in the penalty box. One of the Titans' seniors, midfielder Mia Lang, stepped up to the spot.

"I tried to just be really serious and try to calm my nerves down," Lang said. "Because when I get nervous, I'm very nervous. So I tried to just calm myself down and be composed and just try not to give away with shot, where it was going."

She was able to slots the penalty kick into the bottom right corner of the net to give the Titans a 1-0 lead, which they held through the rest of the game for the win to improve to 8-6, while the Monarchs fall to 8-7.

Even without a goal from open play, both Lang and Watson said the team was able to get the ball into the final third of the field well.

"I think that goal was just the composure of getting (the ball) to the final third," she said. "I feel like we're getting there, we just need that final piece."

"Not only on the one that turned into a penalty, but with a lot of the movement that we had in the final third today, I was very pleased," Watson added. "We got to the end line, we were sending dangerous passes."

For the seniors, Watson said the "entire program, we owe the seniors so much."

"They dealt with COVID years, they dealt with some heartbreaks from previous seasons," he said. "And it hasn't been the easiest year on us, but the amount of leadership that we have even when it's difficult, we know that we've got a lot of people on the field that are going to maintain the amount of energy and composure that we need to recognize that we are competing with everybody in the state."

"It was great (scoring)," Lang added. "I love all my seniors, they're amazing. We have so many of them and they're the most amazing people. And some of them don't see the field, and to give them a win on senior night was just probably the highlight of my career."

While Monarchs head coach Zach Walsh is unlikely to consider it the highlight of his career, he was appreciative of the seniors who have led the way in his first year in charge.

"I could not have asked for a better group of girls and of senior leaders," he said. "We've got a couple that are quiet, 'do it on the field' thing, and we've got a couple of leaders, Lily Shepoka, she's definitely one of our vocal leaders out there during practice and games.

"They're just great kids and it hurts, I'm sad for them that we couldn't get a win for them on senior night, but just a great group of kids and it's been a joy to coach them this season."

For Monarch boys head coach Andre Watts, even after a loss as well, the pride remains.

"Four of the seniors that were here today, I've known since they were little kids, a couple from kindergarten, so it's just a joy to watch them grow up," Watts said. "They've given everything they can to this program, and I'm super proud of them."

In the boys game, just over 20 minutes of scoreless soccer passed before Papio South senior Andre Santamaria slid onto a ball into the box and put it into the back of the net. But less than five minutes later, Papio senior Caleb Walker scored on a wonderful shot from outside the box over senior goalkeeper Aiden Carlson into the top left corner of the net.

Just before halftime, another Titans senior, Gus Kriegler, scored by evading a defender on a breakaway and slotting the ball into the back of the net to give the Titans a 2-1 lead at the break.

"It feels great to see everyone out in the stands and to be able to perform at the level that we did," Santamaria said. "And obviously, it feels good for each of us to score, but I think the winning is more important."

"On top of it being senior night, I think it was good to see all the guys out there, especially all the seniors, all 11 of us," Kriegler said. "I think it helps us rolling into districts. I think it was a good game for us to get things moving in the right direction."

As Kriegler referenced, Titans head coach Dave Lawrence started all 11 seniors, some of whom he's taught in seventh grade or even earlier.

"So it's a great group of boys," Lawrence said. "I think eight of them are Academic All-State, they are in other activities, show choir, student council and DECA, and they're just so involved in so many different things. I'm just really proud of them."

The Titans had to hold off a tough Monarchs team, which made the senior night win extra special.

"Not only senior day, but against our crosstown rivals, that's always special because they grew up playing with and against those guys in Papillion soccer club and they've known most of those kids over there since they were in second, third, fourth grade... so it's pretty special."

Monarchs goalkeeper Ethan Watkins was in "tremendous" form according to Watts, and even allowing three goals, the junior kept the Monarchs in the game.

"He's done that at least four of five times this year," Watts said. "He's kept us in a lot of games this year and always gives us a chance, so tremendous effort by him."

"We obviously had more talent on the team, but no game is gonna be a walkthrough," Santamaria said. "We had to really play it through the mid, which I felt like they dominated at times, which is tough. And obviously Ethan Watkins played incredible, had a couple of great saves, but it's all about being clinical in front of net."

Kriegler added that the game could have been "totally different" without Watkins' saves.

Even with the saves, Titans sophomore Oliver Lambrecht scored with five minutes left, and the Titans held on for a 3-1 win to improve to 13-3.

Next up for both Titans teams will be Gretna, with the girls hosting the Dragons on Wednesday at 7 p.m. and the boys away on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

For the Monarchs, the girls will play at Bellevue East on Wednesday at 7 p.m. and the boys will host Bellevue West on Wednesday at home at the same time as the girls game.

