SOCCER: Union Omaha advances to Round of 16 in US Open Cup

OMAHA -- Two early goals in the second half sent Union Omaha to the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Round of 16 with their 2-0 win over Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC on Wednesday night at Caniglia Field.

For much of the first half, the Owls struggled to get things going.

"I think we were a little unhappy with how the first half went in terms of, we created enough chances to put one away," midfield captain Conor Doyle said.

However, Union Omaha came out firing in the second half, as winger Kemal Malcolm found Noe Meza in the 47th minute. The 24-year-old forward fired a shot that glanced off the gloves of goalkeeper Thomas Olsen and into the top right corner of the net.

Just over ten minutes later, midfielder Joe Brito found Doyle with a pass. The 30-year-old captain finished with a cushioned shot into the bottom left corner of the net to give the Owls a 2-0 lead.

"I think we just made good decisions (in our passes)," Doyle said. "For our first goal, Hugo (Kametani) gets down, pulls it back, Kemal gets down, pulls it back, and we work just to square the ball, we don't kick it across, and Noe finished it. And then the second goal, it's just another thing where it's good soccer, good passing and we were composed and we're confident in it and it worked out, and we were able to get two goals out of it."

Union Omaha head coach Jay Mims, coaching at the soccer field where he coached the Nebraska-Omaha Mavericks from 2011-18, recognized the importance of the quick start to the second half.

"It was super important for this crowd, for these fans," he said. "We scored a goal and it got called back again (for offside), so we needed something that early. It was awesome, it got the crowd in it and got our guys in it, and after that it was easier."

After taking a 1-0 lead against Charlotte Independence on April 30, Doyle said they learned from that as they held firm defensively on Wednesday.

"I think we kept our foot on the pedal, and we stayed on front foot," he said. "I think that's the main thing was we didn't drop off. I think we learned from Charlotte last weekend that (when) we get our goal and we drop off, we can get punished. We scored the second and I think we stayed on them and we still created chances and we didn't really give them too much."

Besides one well-struck shot that hit the crossbar before being collected by goalkeeper Rashid Nuhu, the toughest challenge for the Owls was seeing out nine minutes of extra time, which Mims wasn't happy with.

"(A 2-0 lead) is a dangerous thing, especially when the ref rewards nine minutes of injury time," he said. "It's at home and I've never seen that before... We made a save at the end and cleared some balls out, some nervy moments but we stuck with it and got the shutout."

A few minutes into stoppage time, Mims was shown a yellow card, and he said he simply "wasn't happy" with the amount of time given.

"We're the home team and there wasn't nine minutes of stoppages," he said. "I guess I was overly shocked about that number and they didn't like my reaction to being surprised about that number and that's what the card was for."

As the referee held up the card, the crowd at Caniglia roared and Mims fed into it.

"(The crowd) was amazing," Mims said. "The fans are right on the field, it's super close and a great soccer stadium, and they're right here on top of us. It makes a huge difference."

Regardless of the injury time, Union Omaha held on to a clean sheet, 2-0 win and advance to the U.S. Open Cup Round of 16, becoming the first USL League One side to do so.

"We haven't thought about it, but we just want to (take it) one game at a time, and it was an awesome atmosphere, great result, great game, great goals we scored, it was really, really good," Mims said.

The Owls will find out their Round of 16 draw on Friday, and Doyle said they simply need to "stay the course."

"I think we play a different way than a lot of people in this country do," Doyle said. "I think we can come out and catch some people by surprise... It all depends on the draw and who we get, seeing how they play and changing our ways to fit that and see how we go about it... But we're excited, it's a big deal, and I don't think you expect these kinds of teams to make it this far, so you got to take advantage of that and have some fun."

Before Union Omaha's next chapter in the U.S. Open Cup, they will travel to face Richmond Kickers on Saturday at 5:30 p.m. They are also currently scheduled to host Charlotte Independence on Wednesday, May 25, but that match will be moved with the Round of 16 scheduled for the 24th and 25th.

