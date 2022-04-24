SOCCER: Union Omaha cap recent success with 3-0 win in home opener

Union Omaha returned to Werner Park on Saturday for their home opener as the defending USL League One champions and on the back of a stunning win over the MLS’ Chicago Fire in the US Open Cup.

Los Buhos (The Owls) followed up that recent success with a comprehensive 3-0 win over Central Valley Fuego FC.

Throughout the first half, Union Omaha controlled more of the possession, and a pair of yellow cards were assessed to Central Valley midfielder Ozzie Ramos and defender Jordan Chavez in the 15th and 17th minutes.

The Owls best chance came on a low, right-footed shot by midfielder Joe Brito in the 24th minute that went just left of the post.

By the end of the first half, Union Omaha had threatened with a couple of chances, but ultimately went into halftime with more possession but without a goal in a 0-0 game.

Omaha head coach Jay Mims said having 35-40 mile per hour winds at their backs actually presented a challenge in the first half.

"Sometimes you think when you have (the wind at your back), it's a good thing," Mims said. "But as you can tell, the ball was out of bounds all the time and they probably had 15 goal kicks in the first half. And so it's just hard to trap the ball... you can't play through balls, you can't play in the space, you have to play at people's feet and sometimes that's tough."

By learning from the challenges they faced, Union Omaha quickly pounced in the second half, as forward Hugo Kametani hit a stunning right-footed volley that went off the right post and into the back of the net. In the 49th minute, Los Buhos had a 1-0 lead.

The next 40 minutes went by relatively quietly, but in the 90th minute, forward Kemal Malcolm used a burst of speed to get on to a through ball. One-on-one with goalkeeper Ofek Antman, the 32-year-old "used his brain" and scored into the back of the net.

"We talked about at halftime, this is the toughest week we've had just using our brain," Mims said. "And I think Kemal used his brain and knew that he was on (goal), to use his speed to make runs and he made one and got his chance to score."

Mims said forward Giovanni Montesdeoca also "used his brain" to hold the ball and turn on his defender, who fouled him in the penalty box in the process. Midfielder J.P. Scearce converted the spot kick and Union Omaha took a 3-0 lead.

The kick was also the final meaningful kick of the game in the Owls home opener win, which Mims said was exciting.

"You have one home opener every year, and that's it," Mims said. "So I told our guys, you got one chance to make a first impression on the fans, and I think the good news is we've built up some credibility and some great fans already from the championship last year and from the result we had this week versus the MLS team...

"We didn't disappoint. I think everybody wants to see goals and I think you can't pick a better script to win 3-0 on your home opener, especially considering the tough conditions with the wind."

"It was awesome," Brito added. "I was really looking forward to our first home game... It was great to finally get in front of (the fans), I know they're excited to see us, and we're glad we could get the result we were looking for."

On Tuesday, Los Buhos became the first USL1 team ever to beat an MLS team as they beat Chicago Fire 2-2 (5-4 on penalties) at Soldier Field. In the first two games of USL League One play, they drew 2-2 against Forward Madison and 0-0 against South Georgia Tormenta.

"It's been a tough week, guys have put in the work each game, and two of those being on the road is hard, especially for a new, young team," defender Daltyn Knutson said. "I think we really proved ourselves and showed what we're capable of this year, and we're coming out hot again, and that's just attributed to the new guys putting in the work and us keeping the mentality that we had last year."

Mims added that the win over Chicago Fire was "huge."

"Mentally, emotionally, physically, it was great," he said. "We have a brand new team this year, a lot of first-year pros, a lot of guys right out of college. And that means you got to develop in chemistry on the field and off the field, and to get a result like that early in the season against a team like that, I think it just makes the group that much more cohesive."

Union Omaha’s next game will be at the Charlotte Independence on Saturday, April 30. Los Buhos will also host the US Open Cup Round of 32 game against Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC (also USL1) on Wednesday, May 11 at 7 p.m. at Al F. Caniglia Field.

