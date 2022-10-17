SOCCER: Union Omaha drops regular season finale

Union Omaha fell 2-0 in its home closer Saturday to Central Valley Fuego FC.

The Owls came into the weekend after clinching their spot in the USL League One Playoffs but desperate head into the postseason with some momentum, according to a news release. To do so, they needed a pair of wins against Central Valley, a team trying to play spoiler after being eliminated from playoff contention in its inaugural season.

Union Omaha made quick work out the gate, applying early pressure before Conor Doyle intercepted and took for the Owls’ first shot on goal in the 7th minute. The next chance followed soon after, with fellow midfielder JP Scearce getting his foot on a long strike.

The first card of the match was issued to Ricky Rivera in the 23rd minute. Fuego followed it up with one of their own in the 33rd minute.

Jordan Chavez earned the second yellow card for the visitors shortly before the half came to a close. The free kick set up a close chance for Corey Hertzog, but the angle was too tight to make anything happen.

The Fuego physicality continued in the waning minutes of the first half with Villarreal recording Central Valley’s third booking. With not much else going in stoppage time, the teams headed back to the locker rooms still deadlocked.

A run from Cherif Dieye in the 61st minute set up a one-on-one meeting with Kevin Piedrahita, with the latter unable to stop the chip shot in goal.

The goal scorer earned a caution of his own in the 74th minute after a foul on Ryen Jiba, which was soon followed with two more on Christian Chaney and William Gillingham to make six total.

The Owls battled hard in 10 minutes of stoppage time to try and create some more opportunity, but ultimately Central Valley was able to take advantage of a light backfield and double its lead in the final minute with a goal from Christian Chaney.

“There was no rhythm, no flow to the game,” Union Omaha Head Coach Jay Mims said. “Probably one of the few times all year we didn’t have energy or bite or commitment, and it didn’t look like us.”

Although the Owls were unable to complete the season sweep of Central Valley, they will play in this weekend’s quarterfinals.

"The playoffs are extra motivation,” Piedrahita said. "Everyone has to be really locked in."