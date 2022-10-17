SOCCER: Union Omaha drops regular season finale

Union Omaha fell 2-0 in its home closer Saturday to Central Valley Fuego FC.
The Owls came into the weekend after clinching their spot in the USL League One Playoffs but desperate head into the postseason with some momentum, according to a news release. To do so, they needed a pair of wins against Central Valley, a team trying to play spoiler after being eliminated from playoff contention in its inaugural season.
Union Omaha made quick work out the gate, applying early pressure before Conor Doyle intercepted and took for the Owls’ first shot on goal in the 7th minute. The next chance followed soon after, with fellow midfielder JP Scearce getting his foot on a long strike.
The first card of the match was issued to Ricky Rivera in the 23rd minute. Fuego followed it up with one of their own in the 33rd minute.
Jordan Chavez earned the second yellow card for the visitors shortly before the half came to a close. The free kick set up a close chance for Corey Hertzog, but the angle was too tight to make anything happen.
The Fuego physicality continued in the waning minutes of the first half with Villarreal recording Central Valley’s third booking. With not much else going in stoppage time, the teams headed back to the locker rooms still deadlocked.
A run from Cherif Dieye in the 61st minute set up a one-on-one meeting with Kevin Piedrahita, with the latter unable to stop the chip shot in goal.
The goal scorer earned a caution of his own in the 74th minute after a foul on Ryen Jiba, which was soon followed with two more on Christian Chaney and William Gillingham to make six total.
The Owls battled hard in 10 minutes of stoppage time to try and create some more opportunity, but ultimately Central Valley was able to take advantage of a light backfield and double its lead in the final minute with a goal from Christian Chaney.
“There was no rhythm, no flow to the game,” Union Omaha Head Coach Jay Mims said. “Probably one of the few times all year we didn’t have energy or bite or commitment, and it didn’t look like us.”
Although the Owls were unable to complete the season sweep of Central Valley, they will play in this weekend’s quarterfinals.
"The playoffs are extra motivation,” Piedrahita said. "Everyone has to be really locked in."
Union Omaha goalkeeper Kevin Piedrahita made history by scoring the first goal by a goalkeeper in League One history in Los Buhos' 4-1 win over North Carolina FC on Saturday, Aug. 20.
Union Omaha players celebrate after Willis' winning goal in the 67th minute of a 2-1 win over Charlotte Independence at Werner Park on Wednesday, Aug. 17.
Union Omaha's Hugo Kametani beaten to a loose ball by Sporting KC's Kayden Pierre in the first half of the Owls' 6-0 loss to Sporting Kansas City in the U.S. Open Cup quarterfinals on Wednesday at Children's Mercy Park.
Kemal Malcolm gets a shot just past John Pulskamp but without enough power to find the back of the net in Union Omaha's 6-0 loss to Sporting Kansas City in the U.S. Open Cup quarterfinals on Wednesday at Children's Mercy Park.
Union Omaha players walk back to their end of the pitch after Sporting KC's second goal of the game in the Owls' 6-0 loss to Sporting Kansas City in the U.S. Open Cup quarterfinals on Wednesday at Children's Mercy Park.
Union Omaha's Joseph Brito fights through a pair of Sporting Kansas City defenders during a 6-0 loss to SKC in the U.S. Open Cup quarterfinals on Wednesday at Children's Mercy Park.
Union Omaha goalkeeper Kevin Piedrahita, pictured taking a free kick, made history by scoring the first goal by a goalkeeper in League One history in Los Buhos' 4-1 win over North Carolina FC on Saturday, Aug. 20.
Noe Meza holds off a Northern Colorado Hailstorm opponent during the 1-1 draw on Saturday, Aug. 21, at Werner Park.
Noe Meza runs in celebration after scoring the opening goal in Union Omaha's 1-1 draw against Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC on Saturday, Aug. 13, at Werner Park.
Union Omaha players celebrate after Willis' winning goal in the 67th minute of a 2-1 win over Charlotte Independence at Werner Park on Wednesday, Aug. 17.
Union Omaha players applaud the away supporters after their 6-0 loss to Sporting Kansas City in the U.S. Open Cup quarterfinals on Wednesday at Children's Mercy Park.
Union Omaha's Hugo Kametani beaten to a loose ball by Sporting KC's Kayden Pierre in the first half of the Owls' 6-0 loss to Sporting Kansas City in the U.S. Open Cup quarterfinals on Wednesday at Children's Mercy Park.
Kemal Malcolm gets a shot just past John Pulskamp but without enough power to find the back of the net in Union Omaha's 6-0 loss to Sporting Kansas City in the U.S. Open Cup quarterfinals on Wednesday at Children's Mercy Park.
Union Omaha players walk back to their end of the pitch after Sporting KC's second goal of the game in the Owls' 6-0 loss to Sporting Kansas City in the U.S. Open Cup quarterfinals on Wednesday at Children's Mercy Park.
Union Omaha warms up before their 6-0 loss to Sporting Kansas City in the U.S. Open Cup quarterfinals on Wednesday at Children's Mercy Park.
Union Omaha players stand for the national anthem before their 6-0 loss to Sporting Kansas City in the U.S. Open Cup quarterfinals on Wednesday at Children's Mercy Park.
Union Omaha fans were in full force in Kansas City for the team's 6-0 loss to Sporting Kansas City in the U.S. Open Cup quarterfinals on Wednesday at Children's Mercy Park.
Union Omaha fans fill their allotted away end during the Owls' 6-0 loss to Sporting Kansas City in the U.S. Open Cup quarterfinals on Wednesday at Children's Mercy Park.
Union Omaha's Joseph Brito sends in a corner kick during a 6-0 loss to Sporting Kansas City in the U.S. Open Cup quarterfinals on Wednesday at Children's Mercy Park.
Union Omaha's Joseph Brito fights through a pair of Sporting Kansas City defenders during a 6-0 loss to SKC in the U.S. Open Cup quarterfinals on Wednesday at Children's Mercy Park.
Corey Hertzog celebrates scoring the game-winning goal in the 77th minute of Union Omaha victory over Forward Madison at Werner Park on Wednesday, Aug. 31
Union Omaha players celebrate Corey Hertzog's game-winning goal in their 1-0 win over Forward Madison on Wednesday, Aug. 31.
Emir Alihodzic and Gabriel Claudio defend a Forward Madison player during the first half of Union Omaha's 1-0 win over Forward Madison on Wednesday, Aug. 31.
Union Omaha midfielder J.P. Scearce fights to win a header against Richmond Kickers. Richmond won the match 3-2 on Saturday, Sept. 14 at Werner Park.
J.P. Scearce scores for Union Omaha from the penalty spot in a 3-2 loss to Richmond Kickers on Saturday, Sept. 14 at Werner Park.
Union Omaha huddles before the start of the second half of their 3-2 loss to Richmond Kickers on Saturday, Sept. 14, at Werner Park.
Union Omaha forward Corey Hertzog scores a penalty for his 100th professional goal in a 1-1 draw against Greenville Triumph on Saturday, Sept. 17.
Union Omaha forward Corey Hertzog reacts to missing a missed shot in the second half of a 1-1 draw to Greenville Triumph at Werner Park on Saturday, Sept. 17.
