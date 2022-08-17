SOCCER: Union Omaha erases second half deficit in 2-1 win

In an important match for the USL League One race against Charlotte Independence, Union Omaha came back to win 2-1 at Werner Park on Wednesday night.

Los Buhos trailed the Independence by one point going into the match, and came in with a nine-game unbeaten streak.

“We don’t look ahead of us and who’s behind us,” head coach Jay Mims said. “We just go and control what we can control, game by game, and we know that we've played less games than almost everybody so yeah, three points, that's what you want to get it home.”

The first half slightly favored Union Omaha, but the best chance came on a shot by Charlotte Independence off the crossbar. Yellow cards were issued to Charlotte’s Miguel Ibarra (30th minute) and Omar Ciss (42nd minute), and Omaha’s Chavany Willis (33rd minute) and Alex Bruce (45+2).

At halftime, Union Omaha substituted Kemal Malcolm off for Noe Meza, who scored Los Buhos’ only goal in a 1-1 draw against Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC on Saturday, Aug. 13. Mims said Meza gave Union Omaha a spark.

“Me and the other guys on the bench, we had been talking a lot during the first half,” Meza said. “It looked like the space was definitely on to attack, we just needed a little bit more energy and communication, and those are the two things that I tried to bring onto the field once I got subbed on at halftime.”

Los Buhos surrendered the opening goal of Wednesday’s match on a penalty kick. Gabriel Cluadio fouled a Charlotte attacker, and Corey Bennett fired a right-footed shot into the top left of the net in the 51st minute.

The refereeing to give the penalty and the celebration after upset the Union Omaha players, but Mims was grateful to have a “whole half to respond.”

“Those 25, 30 minutes afterward was awesome,” he said.

But six minutes later, halftime sub Meza volleyed a left-footed shot into the bottom left side of the net to even the match at one.

“I think the goal was just more of an effort thing more than anything and then just being in the right spot,” Meza said. “I've been feeling pretty good form recently. So once I saw the ball bouncing in the box, as soon as it got close to me I knew where the goal was at already, so (I was) just looking to shoot hard on target and then see it go in the net.”

The match reached somewhat of a stalemate for the next ten minutes, but in the 67th minute, Willis delivered with a goal to give Union Omaha the lead.

A left-shooted shot from just outside the penalty box found the back of the net, and Willis fully bounced back from his yellow card, which he called reckless.

“I tried my best to stay on the field, tried my best to keep my head in the game for me not to get a second yellow,” Willis said. “It’s great and good that Noe came on to change the game, change the tempo, and I get another goal. Feels so good.”

Mims added he wanted hungry players on the field, and though he started tiring out, a second wind led to Willis spreading the ball around and eventually the winning goal after a “beautiful build-up” with 15-20 passes.

Willis also said that the team’s ability to fight back comes from working hard in training and pushing themselves in those moments.

“We pushed ourselves and fought strong and pushed and we got the three points,” Willis said. “That’s a big part about it, we get the three points.”

“There's been a couple of times this season actually we've been trailing and we've been able to find the goal,” Meza added. “So it's something that I think that we've been building on throughout the season and I think it just shows the character of the team and our ability to come back and win the game.”

Union Omaha finished with 15 shots, seven on target, which Mims said is the most they’ve had “in a while.” The last time Los Buhos had more than five shots on target, they had seven in a 3-2 win at South Georgia Tormenta FC on June 25.

With the win, Union Omaha moves into third place with 31 points, just three points behind Richmond Kickers and four behind Greenville Triumph, who have both played two more games.

After a draw in the first of a three game home stretch, Mims said seven points out of nine is “not bad.” A win will be the aim for Los Buhos on Saturday, Aug. 20 at 7 p.m. against North Carolina FC at Werner Park.

“We just gotta keep it going,” Mims said. “Now we got to start a hungry team again on Saturday, guys that are fresh and guys that want to play, and guys that are fighting for the team and I think if we can do that I think it yeah, hopefully we'll have a repeat performance of what happened tonight.”