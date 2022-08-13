SOCCER: Union Omaha starts long home stretch with 1-1 draw

Saturday night’s 1-1 draw against the Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC began a run of nine of 13 home games for Union Omaha at Werner Park to close the USL League One regular season.

With such a favorable home schedule to close the season, Los Buhos will need to score the second goal to put the game away and get wins in those games.

"You always want to have games at home, but you got to win those games," head coach Jay Mims said. "It's nice to have them but you got to win them. But I think it's a new team this year and we haven't had a lot of home games and they're still getting used to you know, the field."

Most of the first half was played on the front foot by Union Omaha, but the breakthrough came somewhat unexpectedly.

In the 12th minute, Noe Meza chested down a lofted pass from Corey Hertzog, who was making his home and starting debut, and fired a shot into the back of the net.

Hertzog said it was good to make his home starting debut and contribute an assist, but said the fans deserved three points.

"We need to perform and get them three points, but it's an unlucky goal that they scored," Hertzog said. "I mean the deflection, missed shot bounced over everybody. But we can't keep making excuses, we need to come out with three points."

Mims added that having an experienced player like Hertzog will help the team score goals, as was evident on Wednesday.

As he continues to fit into the team after making his debut and playing ten minutes in Union Omaha's last game, Hertzog joked that he didn't fit into his jersey.

"I need to get some fitness, maybe a bigger jersey because it's really tight," he said. "Not a medium kind of jersey type. But the guys are great. And just getting back into fitness, getting back into starting (and) playing and all that it takes some time, but I felt good."

With a 1-0 lead, Los Buhos controlled the possession for the most part, and seemed to frustrate the Hailstorm, who were called for two yellow cards in the first half.

A key save by Union Omaha goalkeeper Rashid Nuhu in spite of a deflection was also a key moment that helped the hosts maintain the lead.

"Rashid's had a really good year," Mims said. "He's a great goalkeeper and I think we try to limit the other team's chances so he doesn't have to come up with a lot of saves and I think tonight was no different."

The second half favored the visitors in possession, with Nuhu making a couple more saves, and being saved by the post a second time.

But in the 79th minute, a low cross came to Irvin Parra, who put a right-footed shot into the back of the net to level the score at one.

"I thought we were in control of the game and had the game won it was a fluke play when we close the ball down and pressured and got deflected went backwards was just kind of a weird play and credit to them for finishing it," Mims said.

The score held, and both teams came away with a point, as Union Omaha stretches their unbeaten run to nine games. Union Omaha next hosts Charlotte Independence on Wednesday, Aug. 17.

Hertzog said the result from the eight remaining home games needs to be 24 points.

"This is the one that we got unlucky, but it needs to be 24 points that we want to get to first place and get the home field advantage," he said.