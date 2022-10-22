SOCCER: Union Omaha's magical season ends as late-game issues persist

A late winner for Chattanooga Red Wolves Saturday night brought an end to Union Omaha's special season, which included a pair of "Cup-sets" in a run to the U.S. Open Cup quarterfinals.

Rafael Mentzingen's 101st-minute winner was all that the Red Wolves needed to sink the Owls in the USL League One quarterfinals.

The loss was typical of the end-of-season struggles for Union Omaha, who finished the League One season with zero wins, three draws and four losses in their final seven games, with just six goals scored.

After a 2-1 win over the same Red Wolves on Sept. 3, when the Owls were in second place in the standings, games unraveled late.

On Sept. 14 against Richmond Kickers, Union Omaha was one point behind the Kickers in first. But an equalizer in the 90th minute and winner in the seventh minute of stoppage time resulted in a 3-2 defeat.

In the following match on Sept. 17 against third-place Greenville Triumph, a goal in the third minute of stoppage time resulted in a 1-1 draw.

A draw slipped out of the Owls' hands with a 2-1 loss on Sept. 21 at Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC (84th-minute winner), and 1-0 wins canceled on Oct. 1 at North Carolina FC (82nd minute equalizer) and, though not as late, again on Oct. 8 at home against South Georgia Tormenta (52nd-minute equalizer).

At home against Central Valley Fuego FC on Oct. 15, Union Omaha lost a chance at a bye and hosting the semifinals with a 2-0 loss.

But before the late struggles, the Owls inspired soccer fans in Omaha with a special journey in the U.S. Open Cup.

The run began with a 2-1 win at Morrison Stadium on April 5 against League Two Des Moines Menace, and continued two weeks later with the first of two "Cup-sets" against Major League Soccer clubs.

After a late equalizer by Alex Touche to level the match 2-2 against the Chicago Fire at Soldier Field in the 120th minute, the Owls won 5-4 on penalties, the winning kick coming from Dion Acoff.

On May 11, Union Omaha cruised past Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC 2-0, with goals from Noe Meza (team leader with nine goals in all competitions) and captain Connor Doyle.

Two weeks later, the Owls canceled out a fifth-minute goal at MLS club Minnesota United with a Hugo Kametani equalizer (45+1') and Joe Brito winner (51').

The magical run of cupsets ended on June 22 at a packed Children's Mercy Park in Kansas City, Kan., against Sporting KC with a 6-0 loss.