SOCCER: Union Omaha's Nuhu named USL League One Goalkeeper of the Year

Union Omaha’s Rashid Nuhu was named the 2022 USL League One Goalkeeper of the Year, the league announced Monday.

The back-to-back Golden Glove winner won the award for the first time of his career, and was also named to the League One First Team for the first time.

“I’m very grateful and privileged to receive this award,” Nuhu said. “This was a huge personal goal of mine going into the season. I could not be happier that I get the honor to check this box.

“I will use this opportunity to thank God for making this possible; to thank my friends and family for being the best support system and keeping me in it; to thank (backup goalkeeper) Kevin (Piedrahita) for putting me in the best position each training session to get better; to thank my coaches for pushing me on and off the field to excel and always improve; and to thank my team, my brothers.”

“I am so proud of Rashid,” Union Omaha Head Coach Jay Mims said. “It was not the ending we all wanted, but that does not take away the incredible run our team had this season. Rashid was a big part, leading the way again for our club. It is such a great accomplishment to be number one in goals against for a second consecutive season in such a competitive league.”

Nuhu spearheaded an Owls defense that allowed just 34 goals this season, fewest in the league. The 26-year-old also posted a 69 percent save percentage and recorded nine clean sheets, third-most in a single season in league history.

Union Omaha finished third in League One, losing 1-0 in extra time in the playoff quarterfinals at Chattanooga Red Wolves.