SOFTBALL: 30 straight! Offense explodes as Monarchs clinch another state bid

OMAHA -- Papillion-La Vista is bound for the state tournament for the 30th straight time after a 13-5 win at Millard West in the District A7 final on Thursday, Oct. 6.

For Monarchs head coach Todd Petersen, it's still just as emotional, as he held back tears after the win.

"Some years it's been easy, but it's not always easy and takes a lot of hard work and we have kids that are willing to play under pressure," he said. "Good kids, that's what we've got."

Seniors Emmie Wills and Emma McGrath, who provided a lot of the Monarchs' offense over their district wins, said it shows the programs' hard work and perseverance.

"I think that we're the hardest-working softball program in the state, and I'm just glad that we pulled through," McGrath said.

After winning back-to-back state titles in 2018-19, the Monarchs had to deal with losing the 2020 season and took a step back in 2021. But the Monarchs finished 2022 with a record of 21-8 and playing their best softball heading to Hastings.

"I think that our whole team does a really good job persevering through things," McGrath said. "And I think the whole Covid situation and losing a big senior class that really brought us a lot of championships, we knew that we had to work hard in order to get it (district title)."

McGrath and Wills combined to drive in 12 runs and four home runs (McGrath 3, Wills 1).

"We played the other parts of the game good enough, but our hitting was amazing and it took pressure off the other pieces," Petersen said. "We didn't put everything on our pitchers or everything on our defense, so the way they stepped up, and we've really been working on that."

"Our offense has a lot to do with trust in one another and our confidence when we go up there, so it has a lot to do with us just consistently hitting and pushing through," Wills added. "If we have a bad at-bat or anything, we know that our other teammates are going to come through and that's a great thing to have."

The state tournament will begin on Wednesday, Oct. 12 in Hastings.