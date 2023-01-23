SOFTBALL: Belleuve University adds Papio South's Laila Fiscus to incoming class

Papillion-La Vista South's Laila Fiscus announced her commitment to Bellevue University on Twitter Sunday evening.

"I am extremely excited to announce that I have decided to further my academic and athletic career at Bellevue University! Thank you to my family, coaches, and teammates. Most importantly a huge thank you to Coach (Michala) Cimino for giving me this opportunity!" Fiscus wrote.

For the Titans, the center fielder batted .333 over three seasons -- .370 in her junior season -- as a dependable option in coach Tom Horton's lineup.

At the plate, Fiscus had a line of .312/.405/.905 with 20 RBIs, 10 walks, 13 stolen bases and 31 runs scored. Senior center fielder was called the Titans’ “rock” by head coach Tom Horton.

“Laila for me has been a major four-year letter-winner,” Horton said on the Titans' senior night. “She has been absolutely a staple for us in the outfield for the last several years. She’s extremely fast, she’s been doing a great job. She is what I consider our senior leader for the seniors. She does a great job with that and corralling the seven that we’ve got.”

On the base paths, Fiscus stole 26 bases and was dependable in the field as well, finishing with just five errors over three seasons -- .949 fielding percentage -- and using the speed Horton mentioned to turn potential hits into outs.

The Sarpy County Times named Fiscus to the All-County second team.

Fiscus is joined by fellow All-Sarpy member Bre McMurtry, pitcher from Bellevue East, in the Bruins' incoming freshman class.